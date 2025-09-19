Suhana Khan can't stop laughing as she shares her favourite scene from brother Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son, Aryan Khan, has finally made his much-anticipated debut as a director with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and the series has already become the talk of the town. Fans have been actively sharing clips across social media, and now even Aryan’s sister and actor Suhana Khan, has joined in by posting her favourite scene from the series, coincidentally, the same one adored by many fans. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (R) poses along with his wife Gauri Khan (2R) and children Aryan Khan (2L), AbRam Khan (C) and Suhana Khan during the premiere of Netflix's series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.(AFP)

Suhana Khan shares her favourite scene from Aryan Khan's show

On Friday, Suhana took to Instagram Stories to reshare a fan page’s video featuring a hilarious sequence from the show. The scene shows Raghav Juyal repeatedly interrupting Emraan Hashmi as he tries to speak, breaking into a rendition of his iconic song Kaho Na Kaho from Murder.

The caption on the fan video read: “Every Emraan Hashmi fan can relate to this. One of the best scenes from The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Aryan Khan’s humour is on point.” Resharing it, Suhana wrote, “my favourite scene ever 😂 okay 😭”.

Suhana Khan's favourite scene from The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiered on Netflix on 18 September. Ahead of its release, a special screening was held in Mumbai for industry insiders, where stars like Farah Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sujoy Ghosh and others praised Aryan’s direction and the show’s sharp humour.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, the series is a satire on Bollywood. Led by Lakshya and Sahher Bambba, it also features Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Rajat Bedi and Manish Chaudhary in key roles.

Adding to the buzz, the show includes high-profile cameos by Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, among others. Both critics and audiences have praised the series, with particular appreciation for Aryan’s direction and screenplay, as well as Raghav Juyal’s standout performance.

Suhana Khan’s upcoming film

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan will next be seen in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. According to reports, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff are also part of the cast, though an official confirmation is awaited. Currently in production, the film’s release date has yet to be finalised.