Shah Rukh Khan's comment on Suhana Khan's Instagram post steals the show: ‘Same same pretty’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known as a doting father to his children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam. And Shah Rukh is at it again, slaying the dad game with his adorable comment on Suhana's latest post on Instagram. Next, Suhana Khan will be seen in King with her father Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh cheers for Suhana

Shah Rukh recently showed off his dad pride by leaving a sweet comment on Suhana's Instagram post, where she gushed about the song Badli Si Hawa Hai from her brother Aryan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

On Monday, Suhana turned heads on Instagram with a stylish post featuring her in a chic yellow co-ord set, consisting of a full-sleeved top and mini skirt. She completed her look with subtle makeup, accentuating her eyes with mascara and pairing it with nude glossy lips, while her hair was styled in a sleek ponytail.

Suhana shared photos of herself, set to a song from Aryan's upcoming series, which she's been obsessing over, playing it on repeat.

Adding the song Badli Si Hawa Hai in the background of the post, Suhana wrote, “Song & mascara on repeat."

The post caught Shah Rukh's eye, and he couldn't help but leave a sweet comment that stole the show. He commented, “Yeah Badli Badli si….but same same pretty."

The song, Badli Si Hawa Hai, has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It is the first a song from Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and features Lakshya, Sahher Bambba and Raghav Juyal. It is sung by Arijit Singh, and Amira Gill. Aryan’s show will be released on Netflix on September 18.

Suhana and Shah Rukh's upcoming film together

Suhana made her acting debut with Netflix's film The Archies in December 2023. It was directed by Zoya Akhtar. It also starred Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

Next, Suhana will be seen in King with her father Shah Rukh. King was supposed to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh earlier. However, Siddharth Anand later took over as the director. So far, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma are reportedly part of the film.

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh interacted with his fans on Twitter (now X) in an AMA (ask me anything) session and gave an update about his next film.

During the #AskSRK session, one of the fans asked him about his next projects. "When is your next movie coming?" read the question. Shah Rukh responded that he is doing King, and added that he plans to return to the shoot soon. “Did some good shoot….starting soon again. Only leg shots, then move to the upper body….Insha Allah will be done fast. @justSidAnand is working hard to finish,” he wrote. The actor added he is currently taking physiotherapy sessions for his shoulder.