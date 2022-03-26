Suhana Khan shares her glamorous look from photoshoot as she poses in backless dress. See post

Suhana Khan, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, has shared a new photo from her photoshoot. Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday night, Suhana posted a photo as she wore a black satin dress. In the picture, Suhana loosed away from the camera as she gave a pose. (Also Read | Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor debut their Veronica and Betty looks from Archie movie sets. See pics inside)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For her photo shoot, Suhana Khan opted for a backless dress with long sleeves. She tied her hair up in a bun and also wore earrings. Though she didn't caption the post, Suhana added a black heart emoji along with the photo.

Suhana Khan shared her picture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suhana, who recently returned from the US, will make her debut in Bollywood along with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. While Khushi is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, Agastya is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan. They recently started shooting for the upcoming ‘live action musical adaptation' of Archie comics.

The trio will be marking their Bollywood debut with the upcoming Netflix musical, helmed by Zoya Akhtar. Pictures from the sets of the film recently went viral on social media.

In the photos, Khushi's look resembles that of Betty from Archie Comics, while Suhana seems to be playing Veronica. Agastya's elder sister Navya Nanda was also spotted in the pictures from the set.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Set in the 1960s, the upcoming film will be a live-action musical set and introduce Riverdale to a new generation in India. Zoya Akhtar's company Tiger Baby Films will also co-produce the project with Graphic India.

Last year in November, Zoya had made the announcement about her film. “Get your milkshakes ready because Archie and the gang are about to get down and desi in ‘The Archies’. A coming-of-age musical drama directed by @zoieakhtar. Coming soon to Netflix! #TheArchiesOnNetflix,” read the post.

Last month too, Suhana had given a glimpse of herself from her photoshoot as she draped a red saree. Taking to Instagram, Suhana posed as she tied her hair up and wore earrings. She captioned the post, "Sue you beauty (red heart emojis)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suhana returned to India after staying abroad for her studies for a few years. She was studying at the New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON