Suhana Khan stuns in black, wows in pink as she shares throwback pics from Dubai event with Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor

Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan recently attended a hotel launch party in Dubai. While Suhana was decked up in a short pink dress, Gauri was in a black gown. Suhana's bestie Shanaya Kapoor had also joined her at the bash. After returning to Mumbai on Sunday evening, Suhana shared a few pictures of her looks sported during her time in Dubai on Instagram. Also read: Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor bond with Kendall Jenner at Dubai bash, raise temperatures with glamorous looks

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Suhana simply put a heart emoticon in the caption and thanked the hotel and other people from the management for hosting them. The first picture showed her posing in a black gown and carrying a matching clutch. She seems to have attended a blue carpet event at the hotel launch. She had her hair tied in a neat bun and wore drop earrings to complete the look. It was followed by a picture of Suhana, Gauri and Shanaya from the launch party. While Suhana is now seen in a pink dress, Shanaya is in a strapless red dress and Gauri in a black gown. The third picture shows Suhana posing at the bash in the short pink dress. She has her hair untied and poses with confidence while sitting.

Suhana's another bestie Ananya Panday reacted to her pics, “Pretty girl suzie.” Her mom Bhavana Panday also shared heart emoticons and fire emojis in the comments section. Shanaya also wrote, “My suuuuuuuu.” Koel Purie wrote, “You look fabulous my darling.” Many of her fans also praised her looks. A fan wrote, “Absolutely stunning!!” Another commented, “you’re so beautiful.” One more comment read: “Effortlessly elegant and beautiful”.

Sunday evening, Gauri and Suhana were spotted upon their arrival at the Mumbai airport. While Suhana was in a short blue top and black pants, Gauri was in a printed hoodie and white pants. They didn't pose or interact with the media as they were surrounded by several photographers and fans while on their way to the parking lot.

Suhana is set to be seen in her debut film, The Archies, this year. She plays Veronica in the Netflix film that also stars Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor and Shweta Nanda's son Agastya Nanda.

