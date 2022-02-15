Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Suhana Khan stuns in red saree, mom Gauri Khan 'loves the vibe'. Check out her pics

Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share pictures of Suhana Khan in a bright red saree.
Suhana Khan in a bright red saree.
Published on Feb 15, 2022 05:56 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has shared new pictures of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan in one of his creations. He took to Instagram to share photos of Suhana in a bright red saree.

In the photo, Suhana is seen looking away from the camera in her red saree and matching blouse. Her hair is styled in waved and tied in a ponytail. She is also wearing large earrings and a bindi to complete the look.

Suhana's mother Gauri Khan was in love with her look. “Red it is !!!!!! Love the vibe Manish,” she wrote in the comments section. Suhana also left red heart emojis on his post. Bhavana Pandey called Suhana ‘stunning’.

Suhana recently returned from New York to her home in Mumbai. She was pursuing a course in film studies at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University.

This weekend, she joined her elder brother Aryan Khan at the Indian Premier League player auctions in Bengaluru. The two represented their father Shah Rukh Khan, who own the team Kolkata Knight Riders. They were joined by Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi at the auction. Juhi is a co-owner of the team.

Suhana has previously expressed interest in becoming an actor like her father. Shah Rukh had, however, put the condition that his kids would have to get an education before they enter Bollywood. “Suhana can be an actor if she has the passion and guts to work five times harder than me and get paid ten times less than I do, if times don't change for women actors. I want her to experience what my female co-stars have gone through. My daughter will be an actor like them and I want to feel the pain,” he had told Femina in an interview.

