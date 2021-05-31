Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Suhana Khan thinks BFF Shanaya Kapoor's new photoshoot is 'unreal', check it out here

Shanaya Kapoor's new photoshoot left her BFFs Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan, among others, stunned. Check the pictures out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Shanaya Kapoor in her new photoshoot.

Actor-to-be Shanaya Kapoor is 'mentally in Mexico' as she shared throwback pictures from a photoshoot. Shanaya, the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, took to Instagram on Sunday to post three pictures, in which she wore a large straw hat and a white ensemble.

She captioned the first picture, "Mentally I’m in Mexico ordering for tacos by the beach." She wrote in her second caption, "Where are my tacos?" And her third picture was captioned, "Throwing shade isn't going to help you shine."

Her posts attracted several comments. Her friend Anjini Dhawan wrote, "Why don’t you give me such cool captions," and her mother Maheep dropped heart emojis. Maheep's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-stars Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari Soni also reacted with emojis. Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya's cousin, wrote, "My two babies," referring to her and celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi, who was tagged in Shanaya's post.

"What’s going on here?" asked Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan. "Whaaaaaat," Ananya Panday commented on Shanaya's first post, while Suhana Khan called her 'unreal'. Masaba Gupta wrote that Shanaya looked 'hot' in the pictures, and Khushi Kapoor dropped heart emojis.

Also read: Khushi Kapoor posts 'special' throwback pic from New York with Shanaya Kapoor and Anshula

Shanaya was announced to have joined Karan Johar's Dharma Cornerstone Agency earlier this year, with a film debut in the pipeline. "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies , can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad," Shanaya wrote, sharing her announcement video.

