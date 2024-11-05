Suhana Khan turns protective elder sister as she holds AbRam Khan's hand, shields him from paps and fans. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's children, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan stepped outside on Monday evening. Several pictures and videos of the duo in the Bandra area of Mumbai emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Inside Shah Rukh Khan's 'memorable' birthday celebration with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan) Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan were spotted a dubbing studio.

Suhana takes care of AbRam

In a video shared on Instagram, Suhana Khan was seen holding Abram's hands as they exited a gate. She walked him to the car before they left the venue. For the outing, Suhana wore a black hoodie, pants and sandals. She also carried a bag. Abram Khan was seen in a blue T-shirt, shorts and sneakers.

Fans react to clip

Reacting to a video, a fan said, "Protective sister Suhana is making sure her brother is safe. So sweet." A comment read, "Such sweet and amazing kids Shah Rukh has." A person wrote, "Nice to see Suhana is looking after her younger brother." A tweet read, "AbRam, you have a very good elder sister. Blessed you are."

Shah Rukh too was spotted

Earlier on Monday evening, Shah Rukh was also spotted exiting the dubbing studio. He was seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue denims and shoes. The actor also opted for a beanie. However, he chose not to be photographed by the paparazzi. Shielded by an umbrella, he quickly got inside the car after exiting the studio.

About their new films

Shah Rukh will lend his voice to the Hindi version of Disney's highly anticipated release, Mufasa: The Lion King. It is slated for release in Indian theatres on December 20. This adaptation will include contributions from his sons, AbRam and Aryan Khan, promising a fresh interpretation of the beloved jungle tale.

Suhana will reportedly feature in Shah Rukh's next film King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. She made her acting debut with Netflix's film The Archies in 2023. It was directed by Zoya Akhtar. It also starred Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda, among others.