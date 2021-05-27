Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Suhana Khan wishes baby brother AbRam on his birthday with cute throwback video. Watch
Suhana Khan wishes baby brother AbRam on his birthday with cute throwback video. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was the first member of the family to wish her baby brother AbRam on his birthday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 08:57 AM IST
Suhana Khan shared a sweet moment with her brother AbRam.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shared the earliest birthday wish for her baby brother AbRam, who turned eight years old on Thursday. Sharing a video of the two on Instagram Stories, Suhana shared a glimpse at the relationship they share as siblings.

In the video, Suhana is seen sitting by a pool in a pink top. As she sets up her camera, AbRam comes up running to pose for the photo and even gives Suhana a peck on her cheek. Suhana shared the video with the message, "Birthday boy."

AbRam is the youngest child of the Khan family while Suhana is the middle one. They also have an elder brother, Aryan Khan. While Suhana is currently pursuing a course in film studies at the New York University, Aryan graduated from University of Southern California earlier this month. AbRam, meanwhile, lives with his parents in Mumbai.

Recently, Suhana also celebrated her 21st birthday on May 22. She got back to back parties from her friends at college and wore glamorous outfits to all of them. Her mother, Gauri Khan shared a picture of Suhana and wrote, "Happy birthday.... you are loved today , tomorrow and always."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu says actor 'carries haute couture better' than Deepika Padukone

During a recent AMA session on Instagram, Shah Rukh was asked by his fans if he has made any new friends. He had once mentioned on Koffee With Karan that he doesn't have any friends. The actor replied saying, “Nahi ab mere bachche mere dost hain (No, now my kids are my friends).” Shah Rukh also said that he did not believe in being a strict father. “Children were made for hugging and loving….and for making mistakes, not for reprimand or strictness,” he wrote in his tweet.

suhana khan abram khan shah rukh khan

