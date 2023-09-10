Sujoy Ghosh replies to X user who questions his ‘aukat’ to release Kareena Kapoor-starrer Jaane Jaan in theatres

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh of Kahaani fame is back with a new thriller, Jaane Jaan. The film marks Kareena Kapoor's OTT debut and will release on Netflix on September 21. On Sunday, Sujoy came across a tweet in which an X user questioned his ‘aukat (calibre)’ to release the film in theatres. The filmmaker gave him an epic reply and added that he would be “forever grateful” to him. Also read: Not Kareena Kapoor-Vijay Varma but Aishwarya Rai and Saif Ali Khan were first choices for Jaane Jaan

Sujoy Ghosh's epic reply to hater on X

Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma in a still from Jaane Jaan trailer.

Sharing the Jaane Jaan trailer once again, Sujoy Ghosh wrote on X on Sunday, “Just realised so many of you have seen our trailer. So thank you... thank you... thank you. Eleven days to exam result (gulp!) but dekhna zaroor on 21st (11 days to exam result but watch it for sure on 21st).”

Commenting on his tweet, an X user wrote, “Kaheka exam (laughing emojis) theatre mai release karne ka aukat to hai nehi ott mai sab hit hi hai tu tension mat le (giggling emoji) (What exam. You do not have the calibre to release it in theatres, everything is hit on OTT, don't worry).”

Replying to him, Sujoy wrote, “Thanx bro. You just relieved me of all my tensions. Forever grateful. Big hug. (laughing emoji).”

Sujoy Ghosh replied to an X user on Sunday.

More about Jaane Jaan

Jaane Jaan is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. It is a murder mystery and has Jaideep Ahlawat in the role of Kareena's neighbour and Vijay Varma as a cop investigating the murder case with Kareena as one of the suspects. Kareena plays a single mom in the film.

Kareena said one of the reasons she boarded the Netflix film was that she didn’t want to be left behind in exploring the streaming space. "I am more nervous than I was 20 years ago for the first time. Watching the promo so closely on TV screens, people would be watching me so closely on their phones. We have all worked very hard. Every actor says that but Sujoy has made a fantastic film. We have been trying to work together for over a decade,” she said at the trailer launch according to news agency PTI.

