Sulochana Latkar last rites: Eknath Shinde attends antim darshan, family members remain inconsolable

Several politicians and actors paid respects to veteran actor Sulochana Latkar. She died on Sunday. All from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to MNS chief Raj Thackeray arrived at her Mumbai residence for the antim darshan (final prayer). Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar also paid his last respects to Sulochana. Her last rites were performed at Shivaji Park Crematorium, Dadar Monday evening. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan remembers 'gentle, generous, caring' on-screen mother Sulochana: ‘I had been monitoring her condition’

Eknath Shinde visited Sulochana Latkar's residence to pay his last respects.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde pays last respects to the mortal remains of veteran actress Sulochana Latkar at her residence, Prabhadevi, in Mumbai on Monday.

Family members and relatives mourn during the funeral of Sulochana Latkar. (ANI) (Nitin Lawate)

Daughter Kanchan Ghanekar mourns during the funeral of her mother Sulochana Latkar. (ANI)

Tributes for Sulochana Latkar

Rupali Ganguly shared a picture of the late actor on Instagram and wrote, “Sulochana ji, what an era!! Have grown up watching Molkarin, Sadhi Manse, Ekatee, and EkDaavBhutacha. Om Shanti. Condolences to family and friends.”

Actor Rajeshwari Sachdev wrote on Twitter, “She will be remembered with awe for her performances and I bow to the departed soul, with love and respect for all the love and affection she showered. #RIP #Sulochana ji.”

Actor Tina Datta also tweeted, "Legend. An artist who will keep inspiring the generations to come with her work. Deepest condolences to #Sulochana Ji’s family and friends. Rest in Peace."

Sulochana Latkar's body of work

Sulochana made her acting debut in 1946 and worked in several Marathi films from 1946 to 1961. She worked with Sunil Dutt in Heera, Jhoola, Ek Phool Char Kante, Sujata, Chirag, Reshma Aur Shera, among other movies. She was seen with Dev Anand in Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, Pyar Mohabbat, Duniya, and many more. Her many films with Rajesh Khanna include Dil Daulat Duniya, Bahraon Ke Sapne and Doli.

She was loved and appreciated for bringing out the traits of a mother in the most effective manner on-screen. She was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1999.

Most memorable characters of Sulochana Latkar

Her most memorable characters were Charumati Chowdhury in Bimal Roy's classic creation Sujata starring Nutan and Sunil Dutt or Laxmi of the 1964 film Ayee Milan Ki Bela. Many of her other notable roles also include Shakuntala of the 1966 movie Devar which also featured actors like Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Deven Verma and Shashikala. Her other best known films include Nai Roshni, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Aaye Milan Ki Bela, Ab Dilli Dur Nahin, Majboor, Gora Aur Kala, Devar, Bandini, Kahani Kismat Ki, Talaash and Azaad.

(With ANI inputs)

