Sumona Chakravarti reacts to FIR against Ranveer Singh: 'I am woman, my modesty isn't insulted'

Two FIRs have been lodged against actor Ranveer Singh for the nude photoshoot he recently did for a magazine. The complaint filed against him states that Ranveer has 'hurt sentiments of women'. Now, television actor Sumona Chakravarti has come forward in Ranveer's support. Also Read: Swara Bhasker calls FIR on Ranveer Singh over nude photoshoot ‘foolishness’, attributes it to 'rampant unemployment'

Sumona first shared a news article about Ranveer on her Instagram Stories, which reads, “'He hurt sentiments of women and insulted their modesty'. 2 cases filed against Ranveer Singh over nude photoshoot." Sharing it she wrote, “I am a woman. Neither is my modesty insulted not my sentiments hurt.” Sumona also shared a screenshot of her mother's reply to her previous Instagram Stories about Ranveer. Her mother wrote, “Pics were great. God knows which sentiments got hurt. Maybe they wanted to see more.” Sharing it, Sumona wrote, “This is what my mother, also a woman had to say.”

The written application was submitted at the Chembur police station by a Mumbai-based lawyer Vedika Chaubey, who alleged in her complaint that the actor has hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs.

A Mumbai-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) had approached the Chembur police with a complaint against the actor on Monday. Based on it, the police registered the FIR against Ranveer under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act. An office-bearer of the NGO had alleged that the actor has hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs.

Ranveer Singh recently did a photoshoot for Paper magazine. In the photos, the actor posed on a Turkish rug, wearing nothing. In one picture, Ranveer sat with his legs crossed, in another one he lay on the rug and in other pictures the actor strikes a pose with his hands up in the air.

