Suniel Shetty and Ashoke Pandit wish Paresh Rawal on 66th birthday, share throwback pics

As Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal turned 66 on Sunday, fellow actor Suniel Shetty and Ashoke Pandit, president, Indian Film and Television Director' Association (IFTDA) wished him with heartfelt social media posts.

Suniel took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture with the senior actor. He wrote, "A very very happy birthday to you Paresh-ji @SirPareshRawal. Wish you a year full of laughter, good health, and good memories."

Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal have worked in a number of films together including th hit Hera Pheri.

In the photo, Suniel and Paresh can be seen posing for a selfie.

Ashoke also wished Paresh and shared a couple of old pictures of the actor from the time when worked in theatre. The photos were from Paresh's performance in the play Tokhar.

Sharing them, he wrote, "Happy birthday to my dear friend & a great actor @SirPareshRawal bhai. I will always cherish our journey since college theatre days. You r an inspiration to all of us.May you continue to shine as bright as ever. Can never forget your performance in 'Tokhar'with Shafi Inamdar."

Paresh is known for his comic performances onscreen. Some of his well-known films include Hungama, Hera Pheri, Welcome, and OMG - Oh My God.

On the work front, Paresh is gearing up for Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 where he will be seen sharing screen space with Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles.