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Suniel Shetty calls granddaughter Evaarah ‘ghar ki lakshmi’, says she is Athiya 2.0: ‘I spend very free moment with her’

Suniel Shetty expressed joy in spending time with granddaughter Evaarah, calling her a '2.0 version' of daughter Athiya Shetty

May 13, 2026 08:00 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty became a grandfather in 2025 when his daughter Athiya Shetty and her husband, cricketer KL Rahul, welcomed their daughter, Evaarah. In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, Suniel opened up about his granddaughter and could not stop gushing about spending time with her every day.

Suniel Shetty talks about Evaarah

Suniel Shetty says becoming a grandfather to Evaarah is a fulfilling phase of his life.

Suniel called Evaarah “ghar ki lakshmi” and added that he feels she is just like his daughter, Athiya. He said, “She is exactly like Athiya, in fact, a 2.0 version of her. I spend every free moment with her.”

He further shared that Evaarah calls him “Aaja” (grandfather in Telugu) and added that he is thoroughly enjoying this phase of his life. “I am in the gym from 5.30 to 7 am. Post that, I take a quick shower and go to meet my 13-month-old granddaughter. This is my happiest, most fulfilling phase,” he added.

About Evaarah

Athiya tied the knot with Rahul on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The couple later announced their pregnancy in November 2024 through an Instagram post and welcomed their first child, daughter Evaarah, in March 2025.

The film is backed by AA Nadiadwala and Star Studios, in association with Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films, and is scheduled to release in theatres on June 26, 2026.

 
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Suniel Shetty calls granddaughter Evaarah ‘ghar ki lakshmi’, says she is Athiya 2.0: ‘I spend very free moment with her’
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