Suniel Shetty calls granddaughter Evaarah ‘ghar ki lakshmi’, says she is Athiya 2.0: ‘I spend very free moment with her’

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty became a grandfather in 2025 when his daughter Athiya Shetty and her husband, cricketer KL Rahul, welcomed their daughter, Evaarah. In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, Suniel opened up about his granddaughter and could not stop gushing about spending time with her every day.

Suniel Shetty talks about Evaarah

Suniel Shetty says becoming a grandfather to Evaarah is a fulfilling phase of his life.

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Suniel called Evaarah “ghar ki lakshmi” and added that he feels she is just like his daughter, Athiya. He said, “She is exactly like Athiya, in fact, a 2.0 version of her. I spend every free moment with her.”

He further shared that Evaarah calls him “Aaja” (grandfather in Telugu) and added that he is thoroughly enjoying this phase of his life. “I am in the gym from 5.30 to 7 am. Post that, I take a quick shower and go to meet my 13-month-old granddaughter. This is my happiest, most fulfilling phase,” he added.

About Evaarah

Athiya tied the knot with Rahul on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The couple later announced their pregnancy in November 2024 through an Instagram post and welcomed their first child, daughter Evaarah, in March 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} Taking to Instagram, the couple later shared an adorable picture of themselves with their newborn and also revealed her name — Evaarah. “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/ivaaraa ~ Gift of God,” read the caption of their post. Recently, the couple celebrated Evaarah’s first birthday. They shared adorable pictures from the celebrations and captioned the post, “Happy 1st birthday, my jaana (white heart emoji). Thank you for choosing us. We love you beyond words and beyond worlds.” Suniel Shetty’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking to Instagram, the couple later shared an adorable picture of themselves with their newborn and also revealed her name — Evaarah. “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/ivaaraa ~ Gift of God,” read the caption of their post. Recently, the couple celebrated Evaarah’s first birthday. They shared adorable pictures from the celebrations and captioned the post, “Happy 1st birthday, my jaana (white heart emoji). Thank you for choosing us. We love you beyond words and beyond worlds.” Suniel Shetty’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Suniel was last seen in the film Kesari Veer, which failed to impress audiences at the box office. He will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise and boasts a massive ensemble cast comprising Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Nawab Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Puneet Issar, Arjun Firoz Khan, late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, Hemant Pandey, Zakir Hussain, and Sayaji Shinde, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suniel was last seen in the film Kesari Veer, which failed to impress audiences at the box office. He will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise and boasts a massive ensemble cast comprising Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Nawab Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Puneet Issar, Arjun Firoz Khan, late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, Hemant Pandey, Zakir Hussain, and Sayaji Shinde, among others. {{/usCountry}}

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The film is backed by AA Nadiadwala and Star Studios, in association with Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films, and is scheduled to release in theatres on June 26, 2026.

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