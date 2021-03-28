Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Suniel Shetty mortified by shirtless throwback picture, Athiya Shetty reacts: 'What the hell was I doing?'
bollywood

Suniel Shetty mortified by shirtless throwback picture, Athiya Shetty reacts: 'What the hell was I doing?'

Suniel Shetty took to Instagram and shared an old picture of himself from a beach shoot. His daughter Athiya Shetty reacted.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Suniel Shetty shared an old picture from a beach shoot and Athiya Shetty shared her reaction.

Suniel Shetty took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture from his early acting days on Instagram. In the picture, Suniel was seen wearing just a pair of denim pants and a pair of sunglasses. He was seen crawling on a beach for the shot.

Sharing the picture, Suniel wrote, "What the hell was I thinking?" His daughter, actor Athiya Shetty, took to the comments section and tagged her brother, Ahaan Shetty, and dropped a smiling face with teardrop emoji. Reacting to her tag, Suniel said, "oyyyyyy goondi" with a red heart emoji.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rashi Mal on Brahmastra release: It is hard to say right now

Holi 2021: Watch Sushant dance to Rang Barse with Jacqueline in throwback video

Neetu Kapoor parties with Riddhima, Rima Jain, Anissa Malhotra

When Sara mocked Saif for doing a 'double meaning' Rat Song in the 90s: 'Yuck'

Actor Vikrant Massey couldn't help but laugh. "Caption," he wrote, adding a laughing emoji and a heart emoji. The actor's fans jumped in and shared their thoughts in the comments. "Haye garmi step invented by suniel shetty," a fan said, referring to Nora Fatehi's popular song from Street Dancer 3D. "Ye Dharti meri maa hai (this land is my mother)," said another fan, quoting a line from his movie Border. "Super cool it needs self confidence to pull this off," applauded the third fan.

Suniel is looking forward to the acting debut of his son, Ahaan, who is set to star in Tadap. The movie also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead. The posters were launched earlier this month. Revealing the first poster, Suniel's Dhadkan co-star Akshay Kumar said, "Big day for you Ahan...I still remember seeing your father, @SunielVShetty’s first film, Balwaan’s poster and today I’m presenting yours.... so happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Tadap *ing #AhanShetty and @TaraSutaria, releasing in cinemas on 24th Sept!"

Also Read: This Sharmila Tagore-Mansoor Ali Khan's pic is Saba Ali Khan's priced possession

Suniel shared the posters with a piece of advice for his son. "A new journey begins today Phantom ... remember it’s all about being humble, honest and forever grateful," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
athiya shetty suniel shetty

Related Stories

bollywood

Athiya Shetty reveals her stunning WhatsApp profile picture during an AMA session. See pic

PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 07:32 PM IST
bollywood

Athiya Shetty stuns on magazine cover, rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul thinks she looks angelic

PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:22 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP