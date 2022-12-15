Suniel Shetty jokes about ‘confirmed wedding date’ for Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul

Amid rumours of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul getting marrying soon, her father Suniel Shetty has said joked he will certainly attend the wedding if the reporters inform him about the confirmed dates. Athiya and KL Rahul have been together for a few years. She also accompanies him on his tours sometimes, and they go on vacations together. (Also read: Twitter congratulates KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty as his leave is reportedly approved for wedding)

Last month, reports claimed that the cricketer had applied for leaves in January 2023 and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) approved it. Internet was soon flooded with speculations that he will marry Athiya in January. During the trailer launch event of his new show Dharavi Bank, Suniel had confirmed that the wedding will take place soon.

However, he has now said that the dates are yet to be confirmed. Suniel told ETimes, “Let me know when you get the confirmed dates so I can attend (the wedding).”

Rahul had shared a couple of pictures of Athiya to mark her 30th birthday earlier this year. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Happy birthday to my clown (he used clown face emoji) you make everything better."

I an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Suniel had said, “I know about all the rumours that are around their wedding now and then. And I can tell you that I am looking at it as in the date. With both their schedules and stuff like that, we are figuring out things. Hopefully soon, we will know as to when, where and what will it finally happen."

Last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiui, Athiya rcently made her debut on YouTube with her own channel. Salman Khan's Hero, starring Sooraj Pancholi in the lead marked Athiya's Bollywood debut in 2015.

Suniel is riding high on the popularity of his debut show, Dharavi Bank, which released on MX Player on November 19. Dharavi Bank is directed by Samit Kakkad and also stars Vivek Oberoi.

Athiya and KL Rahul have never confirmed their relationship in public but they often share pictures together on Instagram. They also comment and respond to each other's social media posts, displaying their affection for each other. Last year, the cricketer had also joined Athiya at a special screening of Ahaan Shetty’s debut film, Tadap.

