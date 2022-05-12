Suniel Shetty reacts to marriage rumours of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul: Times have changed, it is for them to decide

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are rumoured to have planned December wedding. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Athiya's father, actor Suniel Shetty has spoken about the claims and said that it's the couple's choice to decide what's best. (Also read: Athiya Shetty reacts to rumours of her wedding with KL Rahul, reveals if she's moving in with him)

Athiya is the daughter of Suniel and Mana Shetty. She and KL Rahul have been dating for quite some time now. They made it official with their first public appearance at the premiere of Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty's debut film Tadap in Mumbai.

Reacting to the wedding speculations, Suniel told ETimes that he wants his son Ahaan and daughter Athiya to tie the knot as soon as possible. He said, “She (Athiya) is my daughter, she will get married sometime. I would want my son to also get married, the sooner the better. It's their choice."

Suniel, who shares a close bond with KL Rahul, also went on to praise the cricketer. "As far as KL Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. And it is for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them," he added.

A recent report also suggested that Athiya and KL Rahul are considering moving into a new apartment. Reportedly, the couple has booked an entire floor of an under-construction Bandra apartment. Reacting to the claims, the actor had confirmed that she is indeed relocating to a new house but with her family.

Athiya made her Bollywood debut in 2015 and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She is said to be working on two projects but has not announced them officially.

