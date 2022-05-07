Athiya Shetty reacts to rumours of her wedding with KL Rahul, reveals if she's moving in with him

Athiya Shetty has finally opened up about the speculations that she and her boyfriend KL Rahul are planning to get married. Recent reports claimed that Athiya is set to marry the cricketer in December. Athiya has now said that she laughs off such rumours. The actor also reacted to recent reports that she is moving in with Rahul. Also Read| Athiya Shetty's boyfriend KL Rahul says 'love you' as she hugs him in unseen pics on his 30th birthday. See post

There were reports that Athiya and KL Rahul have booked an entire floor in an under-construction building in Bandra. Athiya said that it's true that she is moving into a new house but she is doing it with her parents Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty and brother Ahan Shetty.

She told ETimes, "I am not moving in with anyone, but my parents! My family and I will be staying in this brand new home." The family currently lives at their Altamount Road home in South Mumbai.

When asked about the rumours that she and KL Rahul are getting married, Athiya said, "I am not answering any of these questions. I am tired of all this, now I only laugh them off. Let people think whatever they want to."

Her brother Ahan had also recently refuted the wedding rumours, noting that no such arrangements are being made. He told Dainik Bhaskar, "There is no such ceremony, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date? Engagement bhi nahi hui hai. Haal filhaal uski bhi koi planning nahi hai (There has been no engagement and there is no such plan in the near future.) There is no planning for a wedding in the next few months as well."

Athiya and KL Rahul were rumoured to be in a relationship for a long time and made it official when they attended the premiere of her brother Ahan Shetty's film Tadap last year. Athiya was last seen in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She said she is currently working on two projects and the announcements about them may happen soon.

