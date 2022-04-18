Athiya Shetty's boyfriend KL Rahul says 'love you' as she hugs him in unseen pics on his 30th birthday. See post

Actor Athiya Shetty wished her boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul, on his 3Oth birthday with several pictures. Taking to Instagram, Athiya posted several monochrome photos of the couple. (Also Read | Athiya Shetty picks up boyfriend KL Rahul from airport, fans say 'get married soon guys'. Watch)

In the first picture, Athiya is seen holding KL Rahul as they posed for the camera on the street next to several buildings. While Athiya is dressed in a top, cropped denim jacket, and pants, KL Rahul sported a T-shirt under a shirt, pants, and a cap.

The next photo showed the duo walking through the forest holding hands. In the last picture, the couple cuddled inside a bus. While he sported a black jacket, Athiya wore a white sweatshirt. Athiya captioned her post, "Anywhere with you, happy birthday (smiling face with three hearts emoji)."

Reacting to the post, KL Rahul commented, "Love you (black heart emoji)." Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented, "Except another bubble." Esha Gupta, Anushka Ranjan, Anusha Dandekar, and Amy Jackson posted red heart emojis.

Athiya's brother, actor Ahan Shetty shared a picture featuring himself and KL Rahul on his Instagram Stories. Both of them twinned in white and black outfits. Ahan wrote, "Happy Birthday @rahulkl (raised hands and red heart emojis)."

On her Instagram Stories, Akansha also posted a photo with KL Rahul. In the picture, she rested her head on his shoulder as they relaxed on a couch. She wrote, "10 rs ki Pepsi, KL Rahul sexy, Happy Birthday bestieee!!!!" She also added, "Love you long time (white heart emoji)."

Ahan and Akansha also posted photos with KL Rahul.

Recently, Athiya's father, actor Suniel Shetty had shared a photo lauding KL Rahul. The picture was clicked after KL Rahul scored a century, for Lucknow Super Giants, against Mumbai Indians. The words on the photo read, "100 in his 1ooth. Work hard in silence, let your success be your noise."

Earlier this year, Suniel had slammed rumours about the wedding of his children--Athiya and Ahan. Taking to Twitter, Suniel dismissed such speculations by slamming a report. "Unsure whether to be pained or amused. Can't understand the need to 'scoop' before verifying any facts at all. This type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism," he had tweeted. While Athiya is dating KL Rahul, Ahan is in a relationship with Tania Shroff.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON