‘His looks, behaviour remind me of…’: Suniel Shetty reveals why he's emotionally attached to Akshay Kumar

Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar are among Bollywood’s most iconic on-screen duos, known for their effortless camaraderie and enduring partnership across action and comedy genres. Having shared the screen in cult favourites their bond clearly extends beyond the camera. In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Suniel opened up about his deep emotional connection with Akshay, one that’s rooted in personal loss. Suniel Shetty talks about his bond with Akshay Kumar.

Suniel Shetty on his bond with Akshay Kumar

When asked if he still shares a brotherly bond with Akshay, Suniel said, "Yes, he reminds me of my cousin Ullas, and I think that's why I'm very emotionally attached to Akshay — because he keeps reminding me of my cousin. The structure, the look... then, when he was younger, I told Akshay on the first day of the shoot for Waqt Humara Hai, the way he is and his entire behaviour reminds me of him."

Earlier, Suniel had revealed in an interview with Radio Nasha just how close he was with Ullas, who tragically passed away in a car accident at a young age. He had also shared that Ullas was the one who helped him get his first modelling gig, and losing him was a devastating experience.

Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty's on-screen collaboration

Akshay and Suniel’s on-screen collaboration began in the early 1990s and quickly turned into one of Bollywood’s most successful pairings. While they started off in action thrillers like Mohra and Waqt Hamara Hai, it was their transition to comedy in the 2000s that won them massive popularity. From Hera Pheri and Awara Paagal Deewana to Phir Hera Pheri and De Dana Dan, the duo’s impeccable comic timing and natural chemistry made them a fan-favourite.

They are now all set to reunite in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming ensemble comedy Welcome to the Jungle, alongside Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, and Kiku Sharda, among others. The film is slated for release later this year. The much-awaited Hera Pheri 3, helmed by Priyadarshan, will also see the beloved duo return to the big screen.