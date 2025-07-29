Suniel Shetty calls son-in-law KL Rahul his inspiration, says Athiya Shetty is blessed to have a husband like him

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is often seen speaking highly of his son-in-law, Indian cricketer KL Rahul, and never misses a chance to cheer for him after his stellar performances on the field. In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Suniel revealed that he finds KL Rahul truly inspirational. Suniel Shetty heaps praise on son-in-law KL Rahul.

Suniel Shetty lists his favourite qualities about KL Rahul

When asked about three of his favourite qualities in KL Rahul, Suniel Shetty said, "His focus – since childhood, he has been determined to play for the country; his respect for everyone, and lastly, his confidence. He says, ‘Aap mujhe 1 pe khilao chahe 5 pe, main khelunga aur country ke liye khelunga.’ His hard work – I can go on and on. He’s an inspiration for me. People say I’m his father-in-law, but that doesn’t mean he can’t inspire me. I was a fan before becoming his father-in-law, and I still am.”

He added, "I love the way he plays his sport. My mother always used to say that a daughter should marry someone who loves her even more than her parents do – and that’s KL Rahul for Athiya. I always tell Athiya that she’s blessed to have a husband like him. I’m blessed to have a son like him, and Ahaan is blessed to have a brother-in-law like him. I use the word 'blessed' because only the Lord can bless you – and he has blessed us through him.”

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's marriage

Athiya and KL Rahul began dating in 2019 but made their relationship official in 2021. After four years of dating, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family on 23 January 2023. The couple welcomed their daughter, Evaarah, in March this year.

Suniel Shetty's next projects

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty is currently seen in the series Hunter 2. Directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, the show also stars Jackie Shroff, Anusha Dandekar, and Barkha Bisht in key roles. The story follows Vikram (played by Shetty), an inspector who receives a chilling call from his daughter – presumed dead – only to learn she is with the mysterious 'Salesman' (Jackie Shroff). The series is available to stream on MX Player.