Suniel Shetty says daughter Athiya Shetty scolds him for his controversial remarks in interviews: ‘Why did you talk?’

Actor Suniel Shetty has been facing criticism for comments made in recent interviews. In May, he was slammed for praising his daughter Athiya Shetty for choosing a natural birth over a C-section, and more recently, he was called out for saying, “The husband should build the career.” Now, in a new interview with Zoom, the actor admitted that Athiya often scolds him for such remarks. Suniel Shetty reveals Athiya Shetty's reaction to his controversial comments in interviews.

Suniel Shetty reveals Athiya Shetty scolds him for controversial remarks

Suniel shared that Athiya keeps tabs on everything he says publicly and regularly advises him to avoid controversies. “I avoid controversial questions during promotional activities. I’m the kind of person who sometimes wants to answer, and then I mess up. And then I have Athiya at home saying, ‘Papa, why did you talk? Just say no comment!’ She keeps reminding me not to say anything that could get us into trouble the next day. She tracks all my interviews, and honestly, that’s the only person I fear. The best thing for a man to have is a baby girl in his life,” he said.

In a previous interview with Pinkvilla, Suniel was criticised for saying that a wife should understand her husband’s career needs after childbirth. “Marriage after a while becomes a compromise where you have to understand each other. Then a child comes into the picture, and the wife needs to understand that if the husband is building his career, she will need to take care of the child. Of course, the husband will also be involved. But these days, there is just too much pressure in everything,” he had said.

His statement drew backlash online, with many calling him ‘misogynistic’ and out of touch with modern parenting dynamics.

Suniel Shetty’s upcoming work

The actor is currently seen in the new season of his web series Hunter 2, which also stars Anusha Dandekar and Jackie Shroff. The show is available to stream on MX Player. He will next appear in Welcome To The Jungle, alongside Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta and others. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is slated for release later this year.