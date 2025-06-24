Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty turn cheerleaders for KL Rahul as he hits memorable ton in India vs England Test

Cricketer KL Rahul's outstanding performance at Headingley, where he scored a century in the second innings against England, didn't go unnoticed by his loved ones. His wife, Athiya Shetty, beamed with pride, while his father-in-law, Suniel Shetty, couldn't help but praise his skills. Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty married KL Rahul in 2023.

Suniel, Athiya cheer for KL Rahul

After KL Rahul's century in the second innings gave India the upper hand in the first Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Athiya took to Instagram to congratulate her husband. She shared a photo of him celebrating the milestone on the field, captioning it "This one is special". She shared the note with a heart emoji.

Athiya beamed with pride at KL Rahul's performance.

Suniel, meanwhile, showered praise on his son-in-law KL Rahul, saying, “A knock that spoke less, but said everything. Proud of you son @klrahul”. He also shared a picture of KL Rahul from the field.

Actor Arjun Kapoor also shared a bunch of pictures from the match and wrote in the caption, "Stunning off drives while scoring his beautiful century in Headingley inspiring me in Bandra”.

Suniel Shetty said he is proud of KL Rahul.

More about the India vs Eng Test

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant hit contrasting centuries on the fourth day to set England 371 to win the first Test at Headingley, Leeds. In reply, England batted out six overs for 21/0, setting up this Test for all four results on Tuesday, where they have 90 overs to score 350 runs.

This is KL Rahul's first Test ton in almost 18 months. He had last scored a century against South Africa in the Centurion Test in December 2023. Out of his nine Test hundreds, eight have been as an opener for Rahul. Upon reaching the milestone, Rahul took his helmet off and soaked in the applause of the Headingley crowd.

This is KL Rahul's third hundred in England. He is the only Indian opening batter to have three centuries in the UK. He now averages close to 40 in the country.