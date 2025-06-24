Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty turn cheerleaders for KL Rahul as he hits memorable ton in India vs England Test

BySugandha Rawal
Jun 24, 2025 09:10 AM IST

After KL Rahul's century in the second innings gave India the upper hand in the first Test, Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to congratulate her husband. 

Cricketer KL Rahul's outstanding performance at Headingley, where he scored a century in the second innings against England, didn't go unnoticed by his loved ones. His wife, Athiya Shetty, beamed with pride, while his father-in-law, Suniel Shetty, couldn't help but praise his skills.

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty married KL Rahul in 2023.
Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty married KL Rahul in 2023.

Suniel, Athiya cheer for KL Rahul

After KL Rahul's century in the second innings gave India the upper hand in the first Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Athiya took to Instagram to congratulate her husband. She shared a photo of him celebrating the milestone on the field, captioning it "This one is special". She shared the note with a heart emoji.

 

Athiya beamed with pride at KL Rahul's performance.
Athiya beamed with pride at KL Rahul's performance.

Suniel, meanwhile, showered praise on his son-in-law KL Rahul, saying, “A knock that spoke less, but said everything. Proud of you son @klrahul”. He also shared a picture of KL Rahul from the field.

Actor Arjun Kapoor also shared a bunch of pictures from the match and wrote in the caption, "Stunning off drives while scoring his beautiful century in Headingley inspiring me in Bandra”.

 

Suniel Shetty said he is proud of KL Rahul.
Suniel Shetty said he is proud of KL Rahul.

More about the India vs Eng Test

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant hit contrasting centuries on the fourth day to set England 371 to win the first Test at Headingley, Leeds. In reply, England batted out six overs for 21/0, setting up this Test for all four results on Tuesday, where they have 90 overs to score 350 runs.

This is KL Rahul's first Test ton in almost 18 months. He had last scored a century against South Africa in the Centurion Test in December 2023. Out of his nine Test hundreds, eight have been as an opener for Rahul. Upon reaching the milestone, Rahul took his helmet off and soaked in the applause of the Headingley crowd.

This is KL Rahul's third hundred in England. He is the only Indian opening batter to have three centuries in the UK. He now averages close to 40 in the country.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty turn cheerleaders for KL Rahul as he hits memorable ton in India vs England Test
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On