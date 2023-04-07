Suniel Shetty says he cannot teach KL Rahul cricket after underperformance: 'He is not playing gully cricket'

Actor Suniel Shetty recently opened up about his son-in-law, cricketer KL Rahul's underperformance on the field. Rahul tied the knot with Suniel's daughter, actor Athiya Shetty. Suniel, who shares a close bond with Rahul, revealed that the family doesn't discuss work at home when he performs poorly. He also added that he cannot teach cricket to KL Rahul as he plays for the nation and not just a part of ‘gully cricket.’ Also read: Suniel Shetty reveals his marriage advice to Athiya, KL Rahul; calls Ahan's girlfriend Tania his ‘first love’

Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana have two children-Athiya and Ahan Shetty. While Athiya married KL Rahul earlier this year, Ahan is dating model, influencer Tania Shroff. In a recent interview, Suniel was asked if KL Rahul ever talked about his underperformance in a match.

Suniel told RJ Siddharth Kannan, "We don’t discuss about failure or not doing well because we all know that they (his children) are fighters. We show more love. We talk about everything else in the world and try to take your mind off. I can’t teach KL Rahul how to play cricket. He is playing for the country, is not playing gully cricket or for somebody to comment and say ‘aise khelo, waise khelo’. If I would have said it would have been for gully (street) cricket.”

“I can see a young boy going through tough time but willing to stand up there and realise and work hard. Aur baat kya karega, balla hi baat krega baaki to baat karke fayeda hi nahi hai (What is there to discuss. At the end, his bat will do the talking) This is not films where as a team we can go out. He has to go out there, face that ball and play and he will and he continues to do that,” he added.

Suniel was recently seen as ACP Vikram in the action-thriller Hunter on Amazon miniTV. He has the upcoming instalment of the Hera Pheri franchise in the pipeline. His daughter Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019) with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She is yet to announce her next film.

