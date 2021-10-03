Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Suniel Shetty wants ‘a breather’ for Aryan Khan amid cruise rave controversy: ‘He’s a kid’
bollywood

Suniel Shetty wants ‘a breather’ for Aryan Khan amid cruise rave controversy: ‘He’s a kid’

Updated on Oct 03, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Aryan Khan is being questioned by the NCB.
By HT Entertainment Desk

Suniel Shetty has voiced his support for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan after he was detained and questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday. The NCB raided a cruise party off the shore of Mumbai where Aryan had arrived as a guest. It also reportedly found drugs on board.

Speaking at an event, Suniel asked for a breather for Aryan. “I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, let’s give that child a breather,” he said.

The actor added, “Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinises everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child an opportunity. Let the real reports come out. Baccha hai (He’s a kid). Taking care of him is our responsibility.”

 

RELATED STORIES

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said, “Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan is being questioned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in its Ballard Estate office at south Mumbai. He was on a cruise ship where agency raided in the night and busted rave party.”

Apart from Aryan Khan, the other detainees were identified as Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchant, an NCB official told PTI, adding that different drugs like MDMA, ecstasy, cocaine, MD (mephedrone) and charas were recovered from them during the raid conducted on Saturday evening. 

Also read: Suniel Shetty lauds Ravi Kumar Dahiya after Kazakh wrestler bites him

The anti-drug agency has registered an FIR in connection with the party, he said. Based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team, led by Wankhede, had raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship on Saturday evening and recovered drugs from some of the passengers, the official said.

“During the operation, the suspects were searched and different drugs were recovered from them, which they had hidden in their clothes, undergarments and purses. The detained persons will be produced in a court later in the day after the legal formalities get over,” the NCB official said. 

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were reportedly seen on their way to Aryan on Sunday afternoon. Neither has commented on the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aryan khan suniel shetty
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Randhir says he was doing ‘timepass’ while dating Babita, Raj made them marry

6

Bigg Boss 15 house turns into a jungle

Anil Kapoor catches Sunita in a candid mood: For her I love turning photographer

Neha and Angad welcome son, Mehr ‘ready to pass on baby title’ to little brother
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP