Suniel Shetty lauds Ravi Kumar Dahiya after Kazakh wrestler bites him: 'If what I see is true...'

Actor Suniel Shetty has expressed his shock at Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya getting bit by his opponent during a match. Ravi Kumar won the match and qualified for the finals at the Tokyo Olympics. He lost in the finals to ROC's Zavur Uguev, winning a silver medal for India.

Sharing pictures of Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev biting Ravi on his arm during a tight hold, Suniel wrote, "If what I see is true, then you have already won gold in our hearts! You are the true symbol of the Indian Sporting Spirit. #RaviKumarDahiya we are so proud of you!!" He had also shared another tweet about Ravi, writing, "How to turn a setback into a comeback, we should learn it from you Ravi Kumar Dahiya!! Superb match! Go for gold!!"

Ravi complained about the bite after the match. A large imprint of Nurislam Sanayev's teeth can be seen on his arm in pictures and videos.

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag took notice of this moment and he went on to label Sanayev's act as "disgraceful". "How unfair is this, couldn't hit our #RaviDahiya's spirit, so bit his hand. Disgraceful Kazakh loser Nurislam Sanayev. Ghazab Ravi, bahut seena chaunda kiya aapne #Wrestling," tweeted Sehwag.

After his silver medal win, other film stars also praised Ravi. "It’s a silver for our Ravi Dahiya," wrote Taapsee Pannu. Randeep Hooda also shared his congratulations.

Suniel also congratulated the men's hockey team after their bronze medal win. "CONGRATULATIONS INDIAA!! A 41 year wait was ended by our boys!! So so proud of all of you. This victory will be cherished forever. @TheHockeyIndia #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia."

India has so far won five medals at the Tokyo Olympics. There are two silver medals and three bronze.