Sunita Ahuja says she did not like Govinda apologising for her comments: ‘Main kabhi nahi chahti hu ki woh aisa kare’

Earlier this month, actor Govinda condemned the recent statement made by his wife Sunita Ahuja against their family priest and offered his apologies. He took to Instagram Stories to share a video statement, speaking at length about their priest's expertise and long connection with their family. Now, in her latest YouTube vlog, Sunita has stated that she did not like Govinda's apology and would never want him to apologise for her comments. Sunita Ahuja has said she did not like Govinda's apology on her behalf.

What Sunita shared

Sunita said, “Kaafi sun rahi hoon ki maine kuch galat shabd use kiye hein. Mere adarniya Govinda ji jo mere patidev he unhone bhi haath jod ke maafi manga he. Jo mujhe bilkul achcha nahi laga kyuki main apko ek baat batau chi chi main kabhi chahungi ki ap kabhi kisi ke saamne mere liye haath jodey (I am hearing things like I said something wrong. For that my beloved husband Govinda had to apologise. I did not like that at all because I would never want him to apologise in front of anyone because of me).”

She added, “Maine kisi ka naam nahi liya tha, ki specifically maine kisi ke baare me bola. Mere saath aise kuch hue the cheesein toh maine isliye bola. Agar ap logo ko bura laga ho toh main har sidh pith ke guruji ko aur har sthal ke guru ji ko main haath jod ke maafi mangna chahti hoon agar kisi ko bura laga. Mere saath jo experience hua he maine woh bola he. Abhi Govinda ji ke yaha 3-3 pandit he unko ye clarification dene ki koi zarurat nahi thi. Mujhe bohot bura laga. Main kabhi nahi chahti hoon ki Govinda aisa kare (I had not taken anyone's name. I shared what had happened with me. If anyone felt bad, then I would like to offer my apologies to each and every guri ji. Govinda did not have to apologise, I did not like it and would never want him to do that again).”

What did Sunita say?

Sunita had made their comments on Paras Chaabra's podcast. He was talking about fraud godmen when she said, "there’s one like that in our house too!”

Sunita said, “He is Govinda’s priest. He’s fake. He keeps suggesting new rituals and pujas and keeps charging money for them. ‘Yeh puja karao, aur ₹2 lakh do (get this puja done for ₹2 lakh)!’ I tell him so many times to do his own puja because his puja won’t help Govinda. I don’t believe in giving away ₹2 or 10 lakh for so-called rituals.”

The latest tussle between Govinda and his wife comes amid long-circling rumours of their split.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s relationship began long before he became a household name in the 1990s. Sunita, who is related to Govinda through his maternal family, met him when they were both still very young. They married quietly in March 1987, choosing to keep the ceremony private at a time when Govinda was just stepping into films.