Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s Lahore 1947 gets a new title. Read on to know what it is

Actor Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s long-awaited period drama has undergone a major rebranding. The film, which was previously announced as Lahore 1947, is now titled Batwara 1947. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the film’s first motion poster, confirming the new title and release date. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is backed by Aamir Khan.

Lahore 1947 gets a new title

Batwara 1947 marks Rajkumar Santoshi's reunion with Sunny Deol after Ghayal and Damini.

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On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the motion poster, offering the first glimpse into the film’s world while also announcing its new title. The poster was posted on Sunny Deol’s official Instagram account, with a caption that read, “In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage. Watch #Batwara1947 in theatres from 14th August 2026.”

The poster of Batwara 1947 presents a haunting and intense glimpse into one of the darkest chapters in the history of the Indian subcontinent. Set against a backdrop of smoke, chaos, and raging flames, the poster captures the fear, uncertainty, and violence that accompanied the Partition of India and Pakistan in 1947.

One of the dark, sepia-toned poster visuals depicts Sunny and Shabana Azmi separated by the Partition. Another shows Sunny standing at the centre holding a blazing torch. Behind him are Preity Zinta with a frightened look, a young girl clinging to her for safety, and Karan Deol staring ahead with concern.

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{{^usCountry}} According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the title rights for Batwara rested with the family of late producer Salim Akhtar, who had produced the 1989 film of the same name. Aamir Khan reportedly acquired the rights from the family after personally meeting them. What do we know about the film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the title rights for Batwara rested with the family of late producer Salim Akhtar, who had produced the 1989 film of the same name. Aamir Khan reportedly acquired the rights from the family after personally meeting them. What do we know about the film {{/usCountry}}

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The film marks Rajkumar Santoshi's reunion with Aamir Khan after Andaz Apna Apna, and with Sunny Deol after Ghayal and Damini. Aamir Khan is producing the film under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions.

Apart from Sunny, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol in key roles. Music for the film is by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The film also marks the reunion of Preity and Sunny after a long time. The duo has earlier featured together in a couple of films – The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Farz, and Bhaiaji Superhit. Actor Abhimanyu Singh is expected to play the villain in the film and will be seen locking horns with Sunny.

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It is believed that the film is based on Asghar Wajahat’s renowned play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Ni. Set during the partition, the story revolves around a Muslim family that migrates from Lucknow to Lahore and is allocated a haveli vacated by a departing Hindu family. However, it takes a dramatic turn when they realise the Hindu family is still staying in the house and refuses to leave. The film is scheduled to release on the big screen on August 14 this year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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