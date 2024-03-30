Aamir Khan is a hands-on producer: Rajkumar Santoshi

Director Rajkumar Santoshi teamed up with actor Aamir Khan in 1994 to give the comedy film Andaz Apna Apna. The film went on to become a cult classic. Now, 30 years later, the duo is reuniting but in a different capacity. Khan is producing Santoshi’s upcoming film Lahore 1947, with Sunny Deol in the lead. Rajkumar Santoshi on reuniting with Aamir Khan

After having worked with him as an actor, Santoshi is all praise for Khan, the producer too. He states, “Aamir monitors every progress of the film. He keeps a watch on everything that is happening. He is a hands-on producer, and I am amazed by him.” The film also features Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi and Deol’s son Karan Deol. The father-son duo will also have a face off in the film, Santoshi had earlier revealed to us.

As for Khan, he is currently juggling between multiple projects on the acting and production front. He is producing a film with actor Vir Das, and another with son Junaid Khan, apart from Lahore 1947. All three films are currently on floors. Meanwhile, he is also shooting for Sitaare Zameen Par, where he is acting alongside actor Genelia Dsouza.

Even with such a tight schedule, Khan is making time to come on the sets of Lahore 1947. Santoshi says, “He still takes out time for everything. He is always available on a phone call, checking progress and inspiring the team. Whenever he has time, he drops on the sets and inspires and motivates everybody. He is a great artist and a great producer.”