Sunny Deol's biggest classics Damini, Ghatak and Ghayal to re-release in theatres ahead of Batwara 1947

There's good news for fans of classic Hindi cinema. PVR INOX is re-releasing three films from the celebrated partnership of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi — Damini, Ghatak and Ghayal. The special theatrical run comes ahead of the release of Batwara 1947 and gives audiences the chance to watch these favourites where they were always meant to be seen: on the big screen.

A celebration of classics

Three Sunny Deol classics, one big comeback: Damini, Ghatak and Ghayal return.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The special retrospective will unfold over three weeks, starting with Damini on July 24. Ghatak will return to cinemas on July 31, while Ghayal will wrap up the celebration with its re-release on August 7. The screenings also serve as the perfect lead-up to Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi's reunion in Batwara 1947, which is set to arrive in theatres on August 14.

The announcement was made on July 17 and the caption on Instagram of PVR INOX read, “Action. Emotion. Powerful storytelling. 🔥💯 Relive the unforgettable Deol - Santoshi classics as they return to the big screen before you watch Batwara 1947.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Each of these films has left a lasting mark on Hindi cinema, both at the box office and at award ceremonies. Damini earned Rajkumar Santoshi the Filmfare Award for Best Director, while Sunny Deol won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his powerful turn as Advocate Govind Srivastav. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Each of these films has left a lasting mark on Hindi cinema, both at the box office and at award ceremonies. Damini earned Rajkumar Santoshi the Filmfare Award for Best Director, while Sunny Deol won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his powerful turn as Advocate Govind Srivastav. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Ghayal, which marked Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial debut, went on to become one of the biggest films of its time. Sunny Deol received the National Film Award Special Jury Award and the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance, while the film also won Rajkumar the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Batwara 1947 is next

The re-release of Damini, Ghatak and Ghayal also serves as the perfect lead-up to Batwara 1947, which reunites Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi after years.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Produced in association with Aamir Khan Productions, the film is adapted from Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, it tells a deeply emotional story about humanity, resilience and hope in the face of unimaginable upheaval.

Sunny Deol plays Sikander Mirza, while Preity Zinta returns to the big screen with the film. The ensemble cast also includes Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh and Karan Deol. With cinematography by Santosh Sivan and music composed by A.R. Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar, Batwara 1947 is set to release in theatres on August 14.