Sunny Deol helps mom Prakash Kaur with her dupatta at airport, fans say 'aisa beta har ma ko mile'

Sunny Deol accompanied his mother Prakash Kaur as they were spotted at the Mumbai airport Monday morning. In a video that surfaced online, Sunny Deol helped his mom with her dupatta as they entered the airport.

The video showed Sunny Deol and Prakash Kaur entering Mumbai airport. As his mom walked in front of him, he lifted her dupatta soon after it touched the ground and put it on her shoulder.

Fans were impressed with Sunny Deol's gesture for his mother. One of them wrote, "Aisa betaa har Maa koo mile so caring son sunny paji (May every mom get a son like you Sunny) love u Respect."

Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur married in 1954 when the actor was only a 19-year-old and was yet to make his Bollywood debut. Prakash has always been a very private person and not much is known about her. The couple had four children together - Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeeta Deol and Ajeeta Deol.

Dharmendra married Hema Malini in 1980 but Prakash Kaur has never expressed any anger towards him. In one of her rare interviews, she even defended Dharmendra and slammed those who labelled him a 'womaniser'.

"Why only my husband, any man would want have preferred Hema to me. How dare anyone call my husband a womaniser when half the industry is doing the same thing? All heroes are having affairs and getting married a second time," Prakash Kaur told Stardust in 1981.

She added, "He (Dharamendra) is the first love and the last man in my life. He is the father of my children. I love and respect him a lot. What has happened has happened. I don't know whether I should blame him or my destiny for it. But one thing is certain, however far he may be from me, whatever might happen, but if I need him, I know that he'll be there. I have not lost my trust in him. After all, he is the father of my children. He may not be the best husband, though he is very good to me, but he is certainly the best father. His children love him a lot. He never neglects them."