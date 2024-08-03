Mumbai, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol-starrer “Gadar 2” is set to re-release in select theatres, the producers announced Saturday. Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ to re-release in select theatres for differently-abled audiences

A sequel to Deol’s 2001 hit “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha”, the Anil Sharma directorial had become a runaway hit at the domestic box office, amassing over ₹625 crore in India when it released on August 11 last year.

Producers Zee Studios said they are delighted to collaborate on an initiative to screen the film on Sunday at select PVR cinemas nationwide, providing an immersive cinematic experience for differently-abled audiences.

India Signing Hands , a Mumbai-based organisation founded by Alok Kejriwal that provides accessibility solutions for the deaf, approached Zee Studios to screen “Gadar 2”.

Umesh Kr Bansal, CBO, Zee Studios said they are thrilled to bring “Gadar 2” on the big screen a year later, for a meaningful initiative.

“‘Gadar 2’ is a film that resonates with the core of every Indian. Making cinema accessible for all is a priority, for us and we are proud to partner with India Signing Hands to make this happen,” Bansal said in a statement.

Deol said he is grateful for the unending love of the audience for “Gadar 2”.

“‘Gadar 2’ is a film that has, and always will have, a special place in my heart. So, it’s overwhelming to see the continued love and support from audiences one year after its release. This re-release with Indian Sign Language interpretation will allow the film to touch the hearts of even more audiences this time,” the actor said.

Ameesha Patel said she hopes this special initiative of re-releasing “Gadar 2”, will inspire other filmmakers to make cinema more inclusive and accessible.

Alok Kejriwal, the founder and CEO of ISH News, expressed his gratitude to Zee Studios for their understanding and empathy towards the accessibility needs of the deaf community in the entertainment sector.

“Gadar 2” will be screened with Indian Sign Language interpretation on Sunday, at select PVR cinemas in all major cities across India.

The period action drama is set in 1971 and follows Tara Singh’s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh from the Pakistani Army. The original was set during the Partition period.

In the second part, Deol reprised his iconic role of Tara Singh alongside returning cast members Patel. Utkarsh Sharma played Charanjeet.

