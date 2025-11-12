Sunny Deol’s team shares update about Dharmendra after discharge from hospital: ‘Please respect him because…’

Actor Sunny Deol has shared an update on his father and veteran star Dharmendra after he was discharged from hospital on Wednesday morning in Mumbai. In a statement, Sunny revealed that Dharmendra’s treatment will continue at home and urged everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this time. (Also read: Dharmendra health updates LIVE) Sunny Deol was also seen visiting his father, Dharmendra, at the hospital on Tuesday.

Sunny Deol team issues a statement

On Wednesday, Sunny Deol’s team released a statement sharing an update on Dharmendra’s health and urged everyone to avoid speculating about his condition. Through the statement, the actor also requested that the family’s privacy be respected during this time.

“Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time,” read the statement.

In the note, Sunny also expressed gratitude to fans for their prayers, love, and good wishes for Dharmendra’s health and long life.

“We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you,” read the statement further.

Sunny’s statement comes after several photographers captured the family visiting Dharmendra at the hospital over the past two days. This followed a wave of speculation and false rumours about the veteran actor’s death that began circulating on Tuesday.

Dharmendra discharged from hospital

Meanwhile, a doctor at Breach Candy Hospital also confirmed that Dharmendra has been discharged.

"Dharmendra ji was discharged from the hospital around 7.30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him treatment at home," Dr Pratit Samdani told PTI.

On Tuesday, rumours began circulating that Dharmendra had died in the hospital. However, his family, from his wife Hema Malini to Esha Deol, took to social media to dismiss the false reports, assuring fans that the actor was alive, responding well to treatment.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra’s family was by his side at the hospital all day. His children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, nephew Abhay Deol and wife Hema Malini were spotted leaving the hospital on Tuesday evening also.

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan and his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, were also spotted visiting Dharmendra at Breach Candy Hospital during his stay there.