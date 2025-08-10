Sunny Deol travels to US to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with sister Ajeeta Chaudhri. See their rare pic

Actor Sunny Deol, who recently wrapped up the shooting of Border 2, travelled to California, US, to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with his sister Ajeeta Chaudhri. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sunny shared a photo with Ajeeta. Sunny Deol and his sister Ajeeta Chaudhri celebrated Raksha Bandhan together.

Sunny Deol celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sister in US

In the photo, Sunny and Ajeeta hugged each other as they stood inside her kitchen at her home. As Sunny showed off his Rakhi, Ajeeta placed her hand on his wrist. Both of them smiled for the camera. For the occasion, Sunny wore a printed brown outfit and a beige hat.

Ajeeta opted for a white and green suit. Sharing the photo, Sunny captioned it, "Stay Blessed sisters (folded hands and nazar amulet emojis). You are my strength! #HappyRakshabandhan Loads of love (red heart and hug face emojis)." He geo-tagged the location as San Ramon, California.

About Sunny's family

Sunny and Ajeeta have two more siblings--brother-actor Bobby Deol and sister Vijeta Gill. They are the children of veteran actor Dharmendra with his first wife, Prakash Kaur. Dharmendra later married actor Hema Malini. They have two daughters--Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Sunny is married to Pooja Deol. They have two sons--Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol.

Sunny upcoming films

Fans will see Sunny next in the upcoming war drama Border 2. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty among others. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 will release on January 23, 2026.

He also has Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947 in the pipeline. The film is produced by Aamir Khan. Set against the backdrop of the partition of India in 1947, the film also features Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal.

He will also be seen as Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's film Ramayana. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Ram), Yash (Ravana), and Sai Pallavi (Goddess Sita). Ramayana Part 1 is set to release on Diwali 2026, while the second instalment will hit the theatres on Diwali 2027.