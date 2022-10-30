Sunny Leone asks paparazzi if they think she can't speak Hindi: 'Aap log English bolte ho toh mai kya karun?'

Actor Sunny Leone, who recently flew out of Mumbai, asked the paparazzi stationed at the airport if they think she can't speak Hindi. In the clip shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Sunny walked towards the entrance of the airport. A paparazzo thanked her in Hindi and she responded, ''Dhanyawaad, dhanyawaad (Thank you)." (Also Read | Sunny Leone marks daughter Nisha's 7th birthday, Daniel Weber calls her ‘gift from god’)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunny then turned back and asked a person, "Aapko kya aesa lagta hai ki main Hindi nahi bolti hun? Aap log English mein bolte ho toh mai kya karun (You think I don't speak Hindi? You guys speak in English then what can I do?)"

She then walked away and after taking a few steps turned back when the paparazzo said, "Isiliye maine dhanyawaad bola (That's why I said dhanyawaad)." Sunny then said, "Hann (Ya). Okay", smiled and waved at them before walking inside the building. For the travel, Sunny wore a cropped white-pink top, paired it with neon-green pants and white sneakers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunny was spotted at the airport days after she attended the pre-Diwali bash of film producer Anand Pandit. Sunny and her husband Daniel Webber attended the party together. While she wore a beige lehenga, he opted for a golden black kurta.

Last month, Sunny and Daniel went on a vacation to the Maldives. On Instagram, Sunny shared a bunch of pictures and captioned, "Love this bikini. Saved my arms and shoulders from burning!! Thanks." In the pictures, she posed at the Maldives beach in a colourful bikini.

Along with the pictures, she also shared a video, in which she enjoyed the fire show at the beach along with her husband. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Fire show!! One man show and absolutely amazing. Thanks for the private dinner on the beach and fire show! Won't ever forget this night! @dirrty99."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunny was recently seen in a music video Naach Baby along with choreographer Remo D'Souza, which received positive responses from the audience. She will be seen in director Anurag Kashyap's next film and in director R Radhakrishna's Patta, alongside Sreesanth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.