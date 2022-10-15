Sunny Leone marks daughter Nisha's 7th birthday, Daniel Weber calls her ‘gift from god’

Actor Sunny Leone’s daughter Nisha is celebrating her seventh birthday. Sunny posted a candid picture of the mother-daughter duo on social media to mark the special occasion. Sunny’s husband Daniel Weber also called Nisha ‘a gift from God.’ Also read: Sunny Leone on how she'll protect her kids from reports about her

In the picture, Sunny and Nisha appear with their biggest smiles as the actor gave her daughter a piggyback ride. The picture seems to be clicked at an event as balloons and a unicorn decoration are seen. While Sunny wore a white top with pink pants, Nisha was dressed in a white princess dress.

Sharing the picture, Sunny added to the caption of the post, “Happy 7th birthday to my baby girl Nisha!! I love you so much and always want to see you smiling and shining just the way you are!!” Responding to it, Daniel commented, “This is everything (heart emoji).”

Sunny Leone's Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Daniel Weber also dedicated a post on Instagram for the birthday girl. Featuring a photo of Nisha at a park, it read, “Thank you for everything !!!!! happy birthday - no words can describe the amount of Love I have for you !!!!!! Your a gift from God !!!” A fan wrote in the comment section, “Oh my word she’s grown so much!!! Happy birthday Nisha! I remember sending her a teddy when she was sooo tiny feels like yesterday!!!” “The little baby is now a beautiful young lady now!! You and Sunny must be so proud Daniel,” added another one.

Sunny and Daniel got married in 2011. The couple adopted Nisha in 2017 and later welcomed twin boys, Noah and Asher, via surrogacy in 2018. While Sunny is quite popular in Bollywood, her kids are no less than social media sensations. However, she recently shared with Hindustan Times that she is doing her best to ensure a normal upbringing for her kids as she is a public figure.

Revealing details about their no-social-media rule at home, she said, “They (Nisha, Noah and Asher) are between the age of four and six, it is all about them, not about us right now. Our feelings and what’s going on in the rest of the world is none of their concern at the moment right now. They need to be children right now. They don’t need to worry about the things that are happening in mommy and daddy’s life.”

