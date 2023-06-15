Sunny Leone dazzles on red carpet of Kennedy screening at Sydney Film Festival, poses with Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last month, has found its Australian premiere at the Sydney Film Festival. Present on the red carpet were director Anurag Kashyap and actor Sunny Leone. Taking to Instagram, Sunny also posted a bunch of pictures of her look from the red carpet. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap gave Sunny Leone videos of Anushka Sharma, Raveena Tandon to prep for Kennedy: They laugh wholeheartedly)

Sunny's Instagram posts

Sunny Leone and Anurag Kashyap at the Sydney Film Festival.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny made a post which saw her along with Anurag at the red carpet ahead of the film's premiere. In the caption, she wrote: "What a night!! Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for this moment. #kennedy" Sunny was seen hugging Anurag in one of the pictures. In another, they posed with with other crew members of the festival at a huge screening theatre. Anurag is also serving as the head of the Jury at the festival.

Sunny then made another post detailing her look for the night. She wore a figure-hugging silver gown with a thigh-high slit, which she paired with minimal accessories and wavy hairstyle. "I do believe I’m living in a dream (blue heart emoticon) Thank you to every single person that has been a part of this dream of a journey and every single person to lift me up and support me!! I love you all #Kennedy - WE are a part of History !!!" she wrote in the caption.

Reactions to Sunny's post

Actor Rahul Bhat who is the main lead of Kennedy was absent from the screening, but commented on Sunny's post and wrote: "Wow …you look gorgeous (fire emoticon)" Many fans reacted to Sunny's post and added to the comments. A fan wrote, "Congrats and you look like a dream" while another said, "So pretty" Many commented with red heart emoticons to Sunny's posts.

Sunny's character in Kennedy is kept under wraps, but there is a small glimpse of the actor in the teaser. She is seen breaking into a laughter after getting into a lift. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, assumed to be dead, but looking for redemption. the film which was first screened at the Midnight Screening section at Cannes, ultimately received a standing ovation of seven minutes.

On casting Sunny

Talking about the decision of casting Sunny, Anurag told Film Companion, “I swear I have never seen her films, ever. I have seen her interviews. There is a certain sadness in her eyes. There has been a life in the past. I needed a woman over 40, who is sexualised by men around her, men who are in their 50s and 60s. I don't need to see the act of sex and all that. I need to see this woman who is also dealing with it, also handling it, also using it all in order to survive and navigate. In Sunny, I found a woman who came with all those things inbuilt."

