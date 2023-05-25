Sunny Leone says people told her she's just a ‘glamour quotient’ in films: You can’t say that this time

Sunny Leone is busy with the promotions for her upcoming film Kennedy at the Cannes Film Festival. The Anurag Kashyap film stars Sunny as Charlie, and the actor recently shared that no one can point fingers at her now as she's in the film because of her additional ‘glamour quotient’. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap fixes Sunny Leone's dress in sweet moment from Cannes premiere of their film Kennedy. Watch)

Sunny Leone at the Cannes Film Festival.(Instagram)

Kennedy premiered under the Midnight Screenings section of the at the Cannes Film Festival in the Grand Theatre Lumiere. Sunny looked stunning in a champagne dress with a thigh-high slit and long train whereas Anurag Kashyap wore a black bandh-gala suit. Actor Rahul Bhat opted for a classic tuxedo.

Sunny recalls mean comments

Now, in a conversation with Forbes India at Cannes Film Festival 2023, Sunny opened up about the comments she has received over the years and how with Kennedy, no one can point them at her now. She said, "I believe that your actions are louder than your words. All those people who said you can’t do this, or you’re not good enough, or you know you are just Sunny Leone, the porn star, you are just this glamour quotient that we’ve added, all of these different comments that have gone on for so many years. You can’t say that this time. You can’t just say Sunny Leone is in this film because of who she is and what her past was.”

Sunny opened up about how even if mean comments were written about her, she would have to hide her hurt in the public. “People out there don’t always know how their comments or what they say or people who write these articles that are just nasty or people who don’t believe in you, they think the worst of you. You hide behind your smile going, ‘no, it’s okay, I’m going to push past this’ but deep down inside it does hurt your feelings and it does affect you but as an entertainer, you are not allowed to show that,” she added.

Kennedy stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal in lead roles. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption.

