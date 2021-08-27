Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sunny Leone sprints into airport to catch her flight, fan makes PT Usha joke. Watch video

A video of Sunny Leone sprinting into the Mumbai airport to catch her flight prompted fans to have a laugh in the comments section of a paparazzi video. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Sunny Leone was running late for her flight, apparently.

A video of actor Sunny Leone, sprinting to catch her flight at the Mumbai airport, has been shared online. Fans had a fun time reacting to it in the comments section.

Shared by a paparazzi account on Thursday, the video showed Sunny Leone arriving at the airport and casually posing for the photographers while getting a security clearance. As soon as she was given a go-ahead, she sprinted away with a staff member beside her.

Several people admitted that they've either been in this situation themselves, or have seen others rushing to catch their flights. One person commented, "I would have come early. But sleep in waiting room. Until and unless they would call my name in speakers. I wouldn't get up. And after that I'll be running like PT Usha towards boarding pass collector."

Sunny keeps her fans on social media engaged with regular updates. Recently, she shared a video in which she tested one of her staff members' courage by putting a leech on his arm. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Checking my team's courage! PS: The leech was saved and put back in the grass later to crawl on the fight master who found him the next day on his tummy. Let’s just say the leech feasted for 12hrs straight."

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan recently, she also posted a video of of her daughter tying a rakhi on her security in-charge, Yusuf. Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber adopted Nisha in 2017. A little later, their sons Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy.

Also read: Sunny Leone puts leech on co-worker's arm, says she was 'checking her team's courage'. Watch

On their wedding anniversary this year, he gifted her a diamond necklace. Sharing a video of herself showing off the present, she wrote on Instagram, “Thank you so much @dirrty99 for showering me with diamonds for our anniversary..."

