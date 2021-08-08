Sunny Leone puts leech on co-worker's arm, says she was 'checking her team's courage'. Watch

Actor Sunny Leone recently posted a video on Instagram, where she was seen placing a leech on the arm of one of her team members. She added that they released it in the grass later.

Sharing the video, she wrote: "Checking my team's courage! @sunnyrajani - 0 @patwal_arvind - 1 P.s: The leech was saved and put back in the grass later to crawl on the fight master who found him the next day on his tummy. Let’s just say the leech feasted for 12hrs straight."

Sunny also revealed that the leech was found on the stomach of their fight master the following day.





The video showed Sunny picking up a leech from the ground with what appeared to be two twigs used as forceps. As Sunny tried placing it on one of her team members, he kept moving his hand away. He said, "Khoon choosega (It will suck blood)." Someone else replied: Nahin choosega (it won't)." Then, Sunny shifted to another colleague, who was brave enough to have the leech placed on his arm, only to have it removed immediately.

Sunny, her husband Daniel Weber and their three children recently moved to a new home in Mumbai. Sunny had taken to Instagram and written: "Here we go baby love @dirrty99 !! A new chapter in our life here in India begins!! I love the home and life we have built here and this beautiful home is truly icing on the cake with our 3 beautiful children!! #satnamwaheguru." One of the pictures she shared showed the family seated on the floor and enjoying a pizza party.

Sunny and Daniel have been married for 10 years. On their wedding anniversary this year, he gifted her a diamond necklace. Sharing a video of herself showing off the present, she wrote on Instagram, “Thank you so much @dirrty99 for showering me with diamonds for our anniversary. Truly a dream!! 10yrs of marriage and 13yrs of spending our lives together!! Who would ever have ever imagined that one conversation about a promise of an amazing life together, we would be where we are today! Love you!”