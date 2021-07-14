Sunny Leone shares pics as she moves into new home with family, celebrates with pizza party on floor

Sunny Leone shared multiple pictures of her family as they all moved into their new home in Mumbai. Sunny, her husband Daniel Weber and their three kids--daughter Nisha, and sons Noah and Asher--also enjoyed a pizza party on the floor.

In the photos, Daniel is seen carrying Sunny Leone in his arms as they entered the house. More photos show the whole family snacking on pizza. "Here we go baby love @dirrty99 !! A new chapter in our life here in India begins!! I love the home and life we have built here and this beautiful home is truly icing on the cake with our 3 beautiful children!! #satnamwaheguru," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.





The family got good wishes from Sunny's friends and fans. "Oh wow! Congratulations," wrote Rannvijay Singha, who hosts Splitsvilla with Sunny. Giogia Adriani wrote, "Cutos congrats."

Sunny and Daniel have been married for 10 years and first met at a club in Las Vegas. On their anniversary recently, Daniel gifted her a diamond necklace. Sharing a video of herself showing off the present, she wrote on Instagram, “Thank you so much @dirrty99 for showering me with diamonds for our anniversary. Truly a dream!! 10yrs of marriage and 13yrs of spending our lives together!! Who would ever have ever imagined that one conversation about a promise of an amazing life together, we would be where we are today! Love you!”

Sunny spoke to Hindustan Times about returning to work amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “I’m no different that anybody else who has children and I’m a working mother and my husband works as well. We have to do what we have to do to provide for our family. Sitting at home is not going to solve anything if we can’t sustain certain type of living like everybody else wants to. Everyone works to take care of their family, their household, their children and I’m also doing the same thing," she said.