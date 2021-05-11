Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sunny Leone wants internet to identify these excited fans in her pic
Sunny Leone wants internet to identify these excited fans in her pic

Sunny Leone took to Twitter on Tuesday morning, asking her followers to share a picture widely and help her identify a few fans.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Sunny Leone shared this photo on Twitter.

Actor Sunny Leone has shared a photo on Twitter and wants everyone to share it as widely as possible. Sunny wishes to identify a bunch of her fans in the picture so she can give them a shoutout.

In the photo, Sunny is seen in a boat, wearing dark sunglasses and her hair tied in a top knot. Next to her is another boat and on it, a few men can be seen cheering for her and taking her pictures.

"Spread this pic and help me find these awesome fans so that I can give them a shoutout," she wrote with her tweet. The tweet has been retweeted over a hundred times in just 30 minutes. A fan even identified himself in the photo. "Mam ek to me hu, wo jo takle ke piche h na wo me hiii hu (One of them is me. I am the one behind the bald man) . Plzz mam shoutout dedo, i am your biggest fan on earth," he wrote. Another fan wrote, "Your fans always love you."

Sunny celebrated Mother's Day with her family on Sunday. She is in Kerala with her husband Daniel Weber and three kids--Nisha, Noah, and Asher.

Also read: Farhan Akhtar denies unfair access to drive-in vaccine centre due to his celebrity status, shares screenshot of booking

Sharing picture with the whole family, she wrote, "A great day with my kids and @dirrty99 in the middle of no where in the Kerala mountains. In complete lockdown but they managed to make the day amazing! Thank you Daniel my love for making such an amazing effort all day!"

She also wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there going through the same stress and struggle of trying to keep our children safe and trying our best to enrich their lives the best we can. One day this insanity will end and they will be able to go back to normal. Love you all mommies!! Stay strong!!"

