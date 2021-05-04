Sunny Leone asks son Asher who made him beautiful, his response leaves her in tears

Sunny Leone couldn't stop herself from tearing up courtesy of her son, Asher. The actor recently took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she asked her son, "Who made you so beautiful?"

In response to the question, Asher said, "You did Mama..." The reply left Sunny emotional. Sharing a picture of Asher, she said, "Brought tears to my eyes as I had to leave for work. Just wanted a few more min of snuggle time!"

Sunny Leone was moved by Asher's response.

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber welcomed Asher and his twin brother Noah via surrogacy in 2018. The couple has also adopted a daughter, Nisha, in 2017. Sunny shares glimpses of her children frequently on social media. Talking about the twins in 2018, she had told Hindustan Times, "We chose to go for surrogacy. Asher and Noah are our biological children and God sent us an angel surrogate to carry our boys until they were born.”

The Jism 2 star has been with Daniel for over a decade now. Last month, the couple celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary with some wine at home. "Happy anniversary to @sunnyleone !!!! Happy to at least have a glass of wine with you tonight!!! Promise you a more romantic date when your not locked up with me against your will ;)!!!!!x. Love you baby !!!! I would say, thank you for dealing with me everyday but you actually have no choice," Daniel said, sharing a picture of the couple with wine in their hand.

Also Read: Milind Soman drops video announcing Sunday as 'no phone day', has apt reply for fans who asked how he shot it

Sunny has been busy with the ongoing season of the television reality show Splitsvilla. The actor was shooting in Kerala earlier this year and shared glimpses from the shoot on Instagram. On the big screen, Sunny was seen in movies like Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2, and Ek Paheli Leela among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON