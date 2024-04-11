Sunny Leone was cheated on by her ex-fiance two months before wedding: 'It was the worst feeling'

Actor Sunny Leone has shared how she was cheated on by her ex-fiance just two months before her destination wedding. Speaking on MTV Splitsvilla X5, Sunny talked about being engaged to a person before her marriage to Daniel Weber. Sunny spoke about her past while re-assuring MTV Splitsvilla X5 contestant Dewangini, who was in tears. (Also Read | Sunny Leone opens up about falling prey to deepfakes, shares advice for young girls) Sunny Leone spoke about her past relationship.

Sunny shares she was cheated on by her ex-fiance

Sunny said, "I also was engaged once, before I met my husband. I just had this gut feeling that something was wrong. And there was something very wrong, he was cheating on me. I just asked something like, 'Do you even love me anymore'? And he was like, 'No, I don't love you anymore'. This was two months before our f****** wedding. A destination wedding in Hawaii, the dress was picked, everything was done, paid money all of it. And it was like the worst feeling ever. So I can understand how you feel."

Sunny calls husband Daniel Weber ‘angel’

"And then God does an amazing thing, and literally within months, God sends an angel. That angel is my husband. That angel took care of me when my mother died, when my father died, who has been with me ever since, since very very long time. There is a bigger, greater plan for you and you deserve the best." Sunny hosts MTV Splitsvilla X5 alongside Tanuj Virwani.

Sunny and Daniel celebrated 13th wedding anniversary

Recently, Sunny celebrated her 13th wedding anniversary with her husband Daniel Weber. On Instagram, she shared a post alongside a picture from their Sikh marriage ceremony.

Sunny wrote, "We made a commitment in front of God and promised to be together not only in the good times but the really bad ones as well. God has blessed us and our family with so much love! And I hope we continue this path hand in hand forever, baby love @dirrty99 Happy Anniversary!" Sunny and Daniel are parents to three beautiful children--twins Noah and Asher, through surrogacy and Nisha via adoption.

Sunny's films

Sunny has been part of several movies, including Jism 2, Jackpot, Shootout at Wadala and Ragini MMS 2, among others. Recently, she was seen in Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap, alongside Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal.

