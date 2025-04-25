Superboys of Malegaon OTT release: When and where to watch Adarsh Gourav's critically-acclaimed film

Superboys of Malegaon OTT release: Prime Video has announced the streaming of Superboys of Malegaon on its platform. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Prime Video shared a post along with a video. Sharing the post, Prime Video captioned the post, "Small town. Big dreams. One unforgettable story (sparkles and movie camera emojis). #SuperboysOfMalegaon, Watch Now." (Also Read | Ektaa Kapoor blames audience for Superboys of Malegaon, Buckingham Murders failing at box office) Superboys of Malegaon OTT release: Adarsh Gourav in a still from the film.

Where and when can you watch Superboys of Malegaon

An Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby production, the Amazon MGM Studios’ Original movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. Superboys of Malegaon released in theatres on February 28.

Directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover, it features Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in the lead roles. The film is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Superboys of Malegaon review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Superboys of Malegaon is an unmissable ode to films. And a reminder- the audiences crave entertainment. While makers ponder about making franchises, sequels, or similar films just because one worked- movie lovers will go in for even brainrot, provided they have a good time.”

About Superboys of Malegaon

Superboys of Malegaon is a film based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from the town of Malegaon. The residents of the town look to the Bollywood cinema for a much-needed escape from daily drudgery.

Nasir gets inspired to make a film for the people of Malegaon, by the people of Malegaon. He bands together his ragtag group of friends to bring his vision to life, thereby bringing a fresh lease of life into the town. The film is a poignant yet uplifting take on both filmmaking and friendship, and what happens when those two worlds collide.

The film received a standing ovation at its world premiere during the 49th Toronto International Film Festival and earned a Special Mention in the Young Cineastes Award category at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival.

It was also honoured as Best Film at the inaugural edition of the National Indian Film Festival of Australia. The film has also been screened at international festivals such as the BFI London Film Festival and the Red Sea Film Festival.