Supreme Court asks Priya Sachdev to settle estate feud amicably with Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani: ‘She is 80 years old’

The family of late businessman Sunjay Kapur is embroiled in a bitter legal battle over his estate, involving his 80-year-old mother Rani Kapur, his widow Priya Sachdev, and his children with ex-wife Karisma Kapoor. Amid the ongoing feud, the Supreme Court has urged the family to settle the matter amicably, while asking them to keep Sunjay’s elderly mother’s well-being in mind.

Supreme Court’s stance on Sunjay Kapur's mother

Sunjay Kapur died of cardiac arrest while playing polo in London on June 12, 2025.

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On Thursday, the Supreme Court heard the ongoing dispute between Rani Kapur and Priya Sachdev Kapur over his estate. During the hearing, a Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan said it would like to review the progress of the mediation process underway in the high-profile family dispute.

"We have already requested the mediator to start with the mediation proceedings. For the present, we request the opponents not to do anything which may directly affect mediation. Time and again we have said it will be in the interest of all parties to put an end to this dispute else it will be a long drawn battle," the Bench said.

The Court also urged the family members to settle the dispute, while referring to the advancing age of Rani Kapur. The bench mentioned, “She is an 80-year-old woman. We all came with empty hands and we have to go with empty hands. All we carry is our souls. There has to be a will to settle the matter. Don't go before the mediator with a heavy heart just because court has pushed us. Each one of you try."

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{{^usCountry}} During the hearing, the Court also questioned the filing of another plea, stating, “Why are you again here? If you all are not interested in mediation, we will not waste any time and we will hear it. Once we have sent it to mediation, we expect the parties to participate.” What we know about the feud {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the hearing, the Court also questioned the filing of another plea, stating, “Why are you again here? If you all are not interested in mediation, we will not waste any time and we will hear it. Once we have sent it to mediation, we expect the parties to participate.” What we know about the feud {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from making an appeal to amicably settle the bitter feud through mediation, the Supreme Court on Thursday restrained a key company linked to the inheritance dispute within the family of Sunjay Kapur from proceeding with the appointment of independent directors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from making an appeal to amicably settle the bitter feud through mediation, the Supreme Court on Thursday restrained a key company linked to the inheritance dispute within the family of Sunjay Kapur from proceeding with the appointment of independent directors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The court was hearing an interim application moved by Rani Kapur, accusing her daughter-in-law, Priya Kapur, and others of attempting a “forced takeover” of the disputed estate despite the matter already being referred to mediation before former Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court was hearing an interim application moved by Rani Kapur, accusing her daughter-in-law, Priya Kapur, and others of attempting a “forced takeover” of the disputed estate despite the matter already being referred to mediation before former Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud. {{/usCountry}}

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The application objected to a proposed May 18 board meeting of Raghuvanshi Investment Private Limited (RIPL), a company linked to the family holdings, where appointments of two independent directors and changes in authorised banking signatories were proposed.

The proceedings arise from a petition filed by Rani Kapur seeking protection of the family estate and restraint against alleged interference with trusts and corporate entities linked to the Sona Group after the death of Sunjay Kapur, former chairman of Sona Comstar.

Sunjay Kapur died of cardiac arrest while playing polo in London on June 12, 2025. At the time of his death, Sunjay was married to Priya. They have a son, Azarius. The businessman also has two children, Samaira and Kiaan, from his previous marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor. Since his death, the family has been feuding in court over his estate.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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