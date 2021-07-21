Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Supriya Pathak calls her stepson Shahid Kapoor ‘our main anchor’, reveals Mira Rajput is ‘a great cook’

Supriya Pathak has spoken about her stepson Shahid Kapoor. She has called Shahid 'our main anchor'. Supriya has also praised Shahid's wife Mira Rajput.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Supriya Pathak is the wife of Pankaj Kapur

Actor Supriya Pathak has called her stepson, actor Shahid Kapoor, the 'main anchor' of the family. Supriya also praised the cooking skills of Shahid's wife, Mira Rajput.

Supriya Pathak is the wife of Pankaj Kapur, who was earlier married to actor Neliima Azeem. Shahid Kapoor is the son of Pankaj and Neliima.

Speaking to Indian Express about Shahid and her children talking about movies, Supriya said, “Of course! Shahid is their brother. He is their elder brother bhai! He is an integral part of the family. He is our main anchor. It is natural. They are siblings. So, they are constantly around each other. They are like any other siblings. We are a normal family.”

About Mira Rajput, Supriya said, “She is a great cook. She makes lovely appam and stew and Khao Suey. So yes, I have tasted her haath ka khaana (food she made). But sadly, I don’t know how to click photos and I do not have an Instagram profile, so I cannot share with you guys. But she makes amazing food.”

Supriya Pathak has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over four decades and has featured in movies such as Kalyug, Bazaar, Mirch Masala, Shanghai and Wake Up Sid. She has also featured in television shows like Idhar Udhar and Khichdi.

Meanwhile, Supriya Pathak recently starred in Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra's latest directorial venture Toofaan, which started streaming on Amazon Prime Video last week. The sports drama features actor Farhan Akhtar in the lead role of a boxer alongside Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal and Sonali Kulkarni. Written by Anjum Rajabali and Vijay Maurya, Toofaan also features Hussain Dalal.

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani gives tour of new Mercedes, it has an Aaravv connection. Watch

She will next be seen in Mimi, about a girl who becomes a surrogate mom to make money. The upcoming film features actor Kriti Sanon as Mimi and Supriya Pathak plays Mimi's mother. The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa and Sai Tamhankar. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi is scheduled to release on July 30 on Jio Cinema and Netflix.

