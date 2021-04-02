Supriya Pathak wants to portray issues and lives of women of her age onscreen

I don’t have worries like main buddhi toh nahin dikh rahi!” says Supriya Pathak, who has been shooting non-stop in the past couple of months.

“I love growing old and if I get good work playing women of my age and talk about their issues and lives, I am happiest doing that. When I started, my mother was already an actress and I wasn’t keen on being one. I wasn’t ambitious though I loved acting. My struggle was to do what I could to the best of my ability. I would not work towards getting more work and whatever roles came my way, I did them to the best of my ability. Handling people was another struggle as many people were unprofessional back then. Today, what I enjoy about my profession is that I don’t have to worry about my looks and can explore more characters and enjoy the craft,” adds the senior actor, who has quite a few releases lined up in 2021 including Toofan, Mimi, Rashmi Rocket, Big Bull, Manohar Pandey, a web series and a Gujarati film.

Last year was tough on everyone due to the pandemic but it was tougher on the entertainment industry as there was a lot of mud-slinging and negativity about Bollywood. How did she look at the vilification of the industry? She says, “Bollywood has been a targeted for many things. We are emotional people with many insecurities. Everyone wants to know more about Bollywood and it becomes more of a chit-chat. That’s what happened last year. Any creative professional lives on high emotions and while others might handle stress of life in a calmer manner, we are sensitive and vulnerable to issues. I felt miserable in such troubled times, things were hyped so much. It is important to realise the larger picture.”

For Pathak, last year was all about learning, introspection and discovering one’s self. She knows that many people might have had tough situations in life and were coping with stress and anxiety but they didn’t become headlines, “only Bollywood celebs did”. She adds, “But everyone went through went through really tough times last year. Small business, students and most of all, migrants- do you think they had it easy? Even today, we are driving hard to survive. We were all in a tough terrain last year and it is still going on, as the pandemic is not over. It was a time to learn.”