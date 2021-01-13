Sushant Singh Rajput's hand-written note: ' I had the game wrong. Because the game was always to find out what I already
Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a note, written by her late brother and actor Sushant Singh Rajput on social media, remembering the Sonchiriya star.
In the hand-written note by Sushant, he said, "I think I spent 30 years of my life, the first 30, trying to become something. I wanted to become good at things, I wanted to become good at tennis, and school and grades. And everything I viewed in that perspective. I am not okay the way I am, but if I got good at things."
WATCH | Sushant Singh's handwritten note surfaces: Sister says 'profound thought'
"I realised I had the game wrong. Because the game was always to find out what I already was!" he added. Sharing the note, Shweta wrote on Instagram, "Written by Bhai...the thought so profound #ForeverSushant."
Sushant would often post such thoughts on his Instagram account. In an April 2020 post, he had written, "What if consciousness is not something special that the brain does but is instead a quality inherent to all matter in the universe? It is a theory known as “#panpsychism” and it is one interesting perspective indeed, for both science enthusiasts and spiritual alike."
Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai flat on June 14, last year. Mumbai Police first declared he died by suicide. However, the CBI is currently probing into the cause of the actor's death.
Making a mark with his impressive Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che, Sushant won hearts with his subsequent projects. These included MS Dhoni The Untold Story, Sonchiriya and Chhichhore. His last film, Dil Bechara, released nearly a month after his death.
