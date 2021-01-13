IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput's hand-written note: ' I had the game wrong. Because the game was always to find out what I already
Sushant Singh Rajput died June 14 in Mumbai.(Instagram)
Sushant Singh Rajput died June 14 in Mumbai.(Instagram)
bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's hand-written note: ' I had the game wrong. Because the game was always to find out what I already

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a hand-written note by the late actor where he talks about self-discovery.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:34 AM IST

Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a note, written by her late brother and actor Sushant Singh Rajput on social media, remembering the Sonchiriya star.

In the hand-written note by Sushant, he said, "I think I spent 30 years of my life, the first 30, trying to become something. I wanted to become good at things, I wanted to become good at tennis, and school and grades. And everything I viewed in that perspective. I am not okay the way I am, but if I got good at things."

WATCH | Sushant Singh's handwritten note surfaces: Sister says 'profound thought'


"I realised I had the game wrong. Because the game was always to find out what I already was!" he added. Sharing the note, Shweta wrote on Instagram, "Written by Bhai...the thought so profound #ForeverSushant."

Sushant would often post such thoughts on his Instagram account. In an April 2020 post, he had written, "What if consciousness is not something special that the brain does but is instead a quality inherent to all matter in the universe? It is a theory known as “#panpsychism” and it is one interesting perspective indeed, for both science enthusiasts and spiritual alike."


Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai flat on June 14, last year. Mumbai Police first declared he died by suicide. However, the CBI is currently probing into the cause of the actor's death.

Making a mark with his impressive Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che, Sushant won hearts with his subsequent projects. These included MS Dhoni The Untold Story, Sonchiriya and Chhichhore. His last film, Dil Bechara, released nearly a month after his death.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

BMC has called Sonu Sood a 'habitual offender' in its affidavit to Bombay High Court.
BMC has called Sonu Sood a 'habitual offender' in its affidavit to Bombay High Court.
bollywood

Sonu Sood habitual offender, did unauthorised work despite demolition: BMC to HC

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:38 AM IST
BMC has told the Bombay High Court that actor Sonu Sood is a habitual offender who has carried out illegal construction of his properties despite demolitions.
READ FULL STORY
Raj Kundra imagines Shilpa Shetty as a village girl from Punjab.
Raj Kundra imagines Shilpa Shetty as a village girl from Punjab.
bollywood

Raj Kundra imagines wife Shilpa Shetty as a ‘village girl from Punjab’, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Shilpa Shetty gets a Punjabi girl makeover in husband Raj Kundra's new video. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Anupam Kher poses with his mother.
Anupam Kher poses with his mother.
bollywood

Anupam Kher honours mother in emotional Humans of Bombay post, read here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:33 PM IST
  • Anupam Kher has spoken about his mother, and the sacrifices she made to ensure that her children could lead happy lives. Read the note here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter on Monday.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter on Monday.
bollywood

Take a peek inside Anushka-Virat's gift hamper, sent to paps requesting privacy

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:47 PM IST
  • Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli sent a special gift hamper to the paparazzi, requesting privacy for their newborn daughter. Here's an unboxing video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neetu Chandra said she had been replaced in as many as six movies.
Neetu Chandra said she had been replaced in as many as six movies.
bollywood

Neetu Chandra says she was replaced by Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:56 PM IST
  • Actor Neetu Chandra has said that she had signed Tanu Weds Manu, before Kangana Ranaut was brought in to replace her, on Madhavan's recommendation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhishek Banerjee played the villain in Paatal Lok.
Abhishek Banerjee played the villain in Paatal Lok.
bollywood

Abhishek Banerjee: Soon there will be a bottleneck in the industry due to shoots

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:16 PM IST
The actor, who is waiting for four film releases this year, says shootings will gain momentum this year, and there will be too many shoots that might start together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra in a still from the Girl on the Train teaser.
Parineeti Chopra in a still from the Girl on the Train teaser.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra is a proud sister as Parineeti's Girl on the Train teaser debuts

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:08 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra is excited to watch her cousin, Parineeti Chopra, in The Girl on the Train, which was given a release date on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suhant Singh Rajput died in June 2020.
Suhant Singh Rajput died in June 2020.
bollywood

Sushant's 'fans' target comedian Daniel Fernandes for joking about his death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 06:23 PM IST
  • Comedian Daniel Fernandes has issued a statement after he was targeted by fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for making jokes about his death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohit Saraf appeared in Ludo.
Rohit Saraf appeared in Ludo.
bollywood

Rohit Saraf on Ludo’s success: You want assurance that motivates

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:37 PM IST
Actor Rohit Saraf says playing a character like Rahul that barely has any dialogues was challenging, so he was initially nervous and got comfortable only after the first schedule.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s next Bollywood release is Sardar Udham Singh.
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s next Bollywood release is Sardar Udham Singh.
bollywood

Shoojit Sircar returns to social media: Wanted some sanity, had to get out

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar says he did not miss out on anything while away from social media, rather he felt more relived and relaxed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hina Khan has completed 12 years in the industry.
Hina Khan has completed 12 years in the industry.
bollywood

Hina Khan completes 12 years as an actor: 'It has been overwhelming'

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Actor Hina Khan talks about completing 12 years as an actor, bagging an international award for her short film Lines, and future plans in Bollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saiyami Kher was last seen in Unpaused.
Saiyami Kher was last seen in Unpaused.
bollywood

Saiyami Kher: After Mirzya didn’t work, filmmakers who'd signed me hired others

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Actor Saiyami Kher talks about the lean phase in her career post Mirzya, and how it took some time for it to stabilise again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman is seen in the recently released web series, an erotic period drama, Paurushpur.
Milind Soman is seen in the recently released web series, an erotic period drama, Paurushpur.
bollywood

Milind Soman: In 2021, I hope that I can resurrect my business and rehire people

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:26 PM IST
For actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, the impact of the pandemic hit harder as he his event management business came to a complete standstill causing job losses for many of his employees.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012.
bollywood

Kareena shares major throwback pic with Saif, is envious of her old waistline

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:23 PM IST
  • Actor Kareena Kapoor expressed envy for her old waistline in a major throwback picture from her courtship days with Saif Ali Khan. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A framed jersey was seen behind Alia Bhatt in a selfie posted by her.
A framed jersey was seen behind Alia Bhatt in a selfie posted by her.
bollywood

Alia shares a stunning no-makeup selfie, is that Ranbir’s jersey behind her?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:12 PM IST
A framed football jersey could be seen in the background of a selfie posted by Alia Bhatt. Fans wondered whether it belonged to Ranbir Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot at the end of 2020.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot at the end of 2020.
bollywood

Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are excited to celebrate first Lohri

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:38 PM IST
  • Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to share her excitement about celebrating her first Lohri as a married woman. Check out new pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jiah Khan died in 2013.
Jiah Khan died in 2013.
bollywood

BBC documentary shines light on Jiah Khan's death, Sooraj defends himself

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:31 PM IST
  • Sooraj Pancholi and Aditya Pancholi defended themselves in a new BBC Two documentary series about the death of Jiah Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP