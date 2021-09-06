Sushant Singh Rajput's onscreen son in Chhichhore says SSR treated him like his own kid, would make energy drinks

Actor Mohammad Samad, who played Sushant Singh Rajput's onscreen son in the film Chhichhore, reminisced about working with the late actor on the film's second anniversary. Chhichhore, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, was Sushant's final theatrical release. He died of an apparent suicide on June 14, 2020.

Sushant's final film was Dil Bechara, which debuted directly on Disney+ Hotstar after his death. Several fans drew parallels between the plot of Chhichhore, in which Mohammad Samad's character attempts suicide, and the possible cause of Sushant's death.

Samad told SpotboyE, “Whenever Sushant sir was with me, it felt really good. I loved talking to him. I went to his house even a few times to talk to him and sometimes even to party. So, I had a great bond with him and he treated me as his own kid on the sets of Chhichhore. Also, I had a great equation with Nitesh sir and Shraddha ma’am and that made it all a very wonderful experience.”

He continued, “I learnt a lot about acting from Sushant sir. He would explain to me how to go through things and he did that with so much patience and calmness. He used to feel that since I was just an 18-year-old kid, he should explain things to me very calmly and carefully. During the hospital sequences, I had the prosthetics on and it used to give me a headache when put on, so he used to pay attention and keep a lot of care so that it doesn’t hurt me much. After that, he would even invite me to parties at his home. So, from him, I learnt to do your work, chill and acknowledge things that come your way."

After Sushant's death, Samad took to Instagram to share a picture from Chhichhore, and wrote in his caption, "How could such a well educated gentlemen do this? It’s Hard To Believe and You left so much Stones Unturned, I have learned so much from You, Still they’re was so much to Learn, I still can’t believe and I wish GOD grant you highest place in Heaven, May You Rest In Peace sir!"

Chhichhore, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma and others, released on September 6, 2019. It made over ₹200 crore worldwide.