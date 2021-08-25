Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore co-star Mohammad Samad recalls working with him: 'He shared his problems with us'

Actor Mohammad Samad shared his memories of working with Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore. Samad, in a recent interview, said that the actor would not only take care of him like he was his own son but would also invite Samad over for house parties.

In Chhichhore, Samad played the role of Raghav Pathak, the teenage son of Anirudh Pathak, essayed by Sushant Singh Rajput. Chhichhore released in September 2019, a few months ahead of Sushant's death.

In an interview with a leading daily, Mohammad Samad said, "I had a lovely experience. He used to share his problems with us on the sets and also solve our problems. He has taken me to his house for parties many times. He used to treat me like his kid off-screen too."

He also added, "During the ICU scene in Chhichhore, one of my eyes used to be closed and there were many pipes attached to my body, so he used to make sure I was comfortable. He was the one who used to make energy drinks for me. He was very sweet and I really miss him."

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. After the death of Sushant, Samad took to Instagram and shared a still of his scene with Sushant along with a note.

"How could such a well educated gentlemen do this? It’s Hard To Believe and You left so much Stones Unturned, I have learned so much from You, Still they’re was so much to Learn, I still can’t believe and I wish GOD grant you highest place in Heaven, May You Rest In Peace sir!" he captioned the picture.

During the time of the shoot, Samad had shared a behind-the-scenes picture with Sushant, Shraddha Kapoor, and Varun Sharma among others. He had captioned it, "It’s my wrap #chhichhore @niteshtiwari22 @sushantsinghrajput @shraddhakapoor @fukravarun @tahirrajbhasin @tushar.pandey @naveen.polishetty."

Mohammad Samad is known for his movies like Gattu (2012), Haraamkhor (2015), and Tumbbad (2018). He played the lead role of Manju Kumar in the Netflix web series Selection Day (2018).